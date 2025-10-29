Suni Lee Merges Sultry and Chic for Timeless Evening Glam at Messika Event
Suni Lee has a face card that transcends time, and this is proven in her latest Instagram snap. There, she channeled Old Hollywood glamour to an impressive degree, looking like a beaming starlet straight from the front page of a magazine.
Attending an evening event for Messika, Lee stunned in a chic, black evening gown. Its velvet fabric appears soft to the touch yet still firm enough for that sleek and flattering fit. The lace bralette attached to the upper half of the dress was a fire design decision, as it gave her look a daring edge that distinguishes it from other black evening gowns in the same category.
Quaffed hair with body waves pairs great with her ensemble, and the same goes for her gleaming silver jewelry pieces. These aspects brought out the best in Lee’s look, demonstrating how much the perfect hairstyle and accessories can enhance any outfit.
Also, just as important as hair and accessories is, of course, the makeup. Lee never struggles in this class, especially because her soft glam look for the Messika Event was glowy, light and utterly flawless. She certainly earned some extra points for her vibrant and flushed cheeks.
Fortunately for fans of the 2025 SI Swimsuit model, the two-time Olympic medalist took to her TikTok to give her 3.8 million fans a brand-new makeup guide they can follow step-by-step and product-by-product. Her routine is quick, easy to follow and affordable.
Lee’s Makeup Must-Haves
Lee’s look is geared toward those who want a barely there makeup look. Her glam is also perfect for those just starting and who need a little steering in the right direction. Here’s a breakdown of what beauty staples Lee uses and how she applies them to result in her beloved natural beat.
Skincare Prep
Before applying any makeup, it’s important to always prepare the skin with hydrating and moisturizing skincare products. Lee kicks off her routine with a quick cleanse.
Cleanser
Sofie Pavitt Face’s Clean Clean Cleanser ($34) is lightweight and gentle, which is the perfect recipe for fresh and clean skin.
Moisturizer
Following up with a moisture-rich product is a must after a cleanse. The Sofie Pavitt Face Omega Rich Moisturizer ($64) will provide an ample amount of hydration without clogging the skin.
Makeup Routine
The first step in ensuring the makeup is light and natural is to get that perfect shade match. This way, foundation and other products blend well with the skin tone rather than clash.
Foundation
Going for products offering that airbrushed result is key. Huda Beauty’s Easy Blur ($37) foundation is one of the best-selling foundations for just that.
Lee uses a dual-ended brush to apply the foundation all over her face. She uses light and brief strokes, which are paramount to making the product appear more natural. On the other edge of the brush, she uses a deeper tone as a contour.
Blush
After foundation and applying a darker undertone, Lee goes in with her Huda Beauty Blush Filter Ube Cream ($23) to incorporate more pigment and give her face dimension. She uses the products on her cheekbones, blending all the way up to the corners of her eyes.
Concealer
While it seems counterintuitive, concealer after blush simply works. It’s so the blush doesn’t come off too strongly or saturated. Lee puts a small dollop of the L’Oréal Infallible Full Coverage Concealer ($16) under her eyes and blends it out with her concealer brush and a powder puff. She then sets it with her setting powder.
Bronzer
A little more dimension never hurt anybody. Lee rounds out the facial part of her makeup routine with this Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Caramel Bronzer ($36) to define the shadows of the products before. This is needed to truly emphasize the contour.
For the finishing touches, the 22-year-old shades in her eyebrows with a gel pen. She then sprays her One/Size Powder Melt Setting Spray ($34) to keep the makeup in place. Last but not least, Lee lines her lips.
From head to toe, the athlete and model is a vision in her latest Instagram snap—and it’s all thanks to her stylish dress, incredible makeup routine and her undeniable beauty.