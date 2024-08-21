WNBA Player Skylar Diggins-Smith Consistently Stuns With Striking Pregame Outfits
WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith is someone we are constantly in awe of on and off the court. While we have always known that the SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the 2014 issue in Guana Island, has a knack for fashion, we’ve been paying particularly close attention to her pre-game outfits this season.
The mom of two, who shares her young son and daughter with husband, Daniel Smith and is a fierce advocate for and inspiration to pro female athletes with children, has turned the tunnel into a runway over the past few months. She never shies away from stepping out of her go-to sporty street style and isn’t afraid to experiment with bold hues and unique silhouettes.
The 32-year-old, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft and landed with the Tulsa Shock, signed a two-year contract with the Seattle Storm in February, and continues to prove her athletic prowess.
Her talent and passion for basketball was clear long before the college unanimous first-team All-American joined the big leagues, and know she’s making her aptitude for style known to all, too.
Girlboss
The Puma ambassador served major girlboss energy with a crisp white button-down tucked into a sleek black leather pencil skirt. And we’re always a big fan for a pop of red incorporated by way of pointed-toe shoes that add the perfect spicy touch.
Vintage vibes
Diggins-Smith pulled from the Hamptons wardrobe’s favorite sweater vest and paired the cream knit number with a light blue shirt and wide-leg denim that’s straight out of the ‘70s. The round sunglasses and laid-back vibe are pure retro perfection.
Orange Crush
The Notre Dame alumnus brought the boldness in this neon orange waistcoat from Ganni, buttoned just to the waist and paired with dark blue bell-bottom jeans that scream retro glam. The white flats keep it classic, while the metallic silver purse adds a futuristic twist. And, the orange-tinted sheer sunglasses tie the entire look together.
White on white
She channeled her inner Elvis rock star in a full-on all-white oversized power suit, an edgy choker necklace and the most vibey tiny oval sunglasses.
Back in (beige) business
This super boxy beige double-breasted blazer, paired with a matching tailored knee-length skirt, is giving us all the sophisticated vibes. The glamorous silver layered choker necklaces add a touch of sparkle, while the lace ankle-length socks and loafers bring a preppy twist. Blair Waldorf and Hailey Bieber would certainly approve of this classy ensemble.
Sophisticated street style
This may be our favorite of all the looks. We love the blend of a casual graphic baby tee and striped tailored pants. Plus, cherry red heels and a matching purse makes this outfit an A+.
Barbiecore
The Indiana native tapped into Barbiecore earlier this summer in a vibrant magenta MSGM suit, and dressed it down with youthful pink-and-white Puma sneakers. She accessorized with a silver metal choker necklace, sleek black wire-rim sunglasses and an iridescent Luar purse.
Moody Matrix
Diggins-Smith pulled straight from the cult-classic 1999 sci-fi/action film, The Matrix, for this look featuring a maxi belted leather coat, a mock-neck fishnet top, teeny tiny sunglasses and a mysterious duffle bag.