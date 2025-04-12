7 Swimsuits That’ll Have You Feeling Like the Main Character This Summer
Every summer has a main character, and this year, it’s you. Whether you’re lounging poolside, dancing at golden hour or diving headfirst into a beach adventure, the right swimsuit has the power to set the tone. We’re talking bold prints, flirty cuts, shimmery textures and silhouettes that make you feel unstoppable the second you slip them on.
From sleek one-pieces to tiny, tie-side bikinis, these swimsuits are designed to turn heads, spark confidence and maybe even land you on the season’s best-dressed list. So go ahead—romanticize your summer, take the long way to the beach and wear the suit that makes you feel like the star of the story.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Peggy One-Piece, $95
This chic strapless one-piece in a deep berry cherry polka print features a U-wire neckline with subtle ruching and is fully lined, made from eco-friendly REPREVE® recycled nylon.
Chocolate Bay Top, $89 and Bottom, $89
This ultra-unique bikini set mixes femininity with modern trends, pairing sweet floral details with a moody chocolate dotted base. With adjustable ties throughout, it’s the perfect flirty ’fit for main character moments only.
Rosa Bandeu, $39 and High-Cut Bottom, $39
A love letter to the softest side of summer, this vintage-inspired pink polka dot set features mint green trim. With adjustable straps and a ruffled back for that perfect booty-lift effect, it’s dreamy, flirty and effortlessly chic.
Flower Addison Bandeu, $29 and Ring Strappy Bottom, $29
This flirty floral bikini set brings major beachy energy with its strapless bandeau top featuring a sweetheart neckline and O-ring detail, paired with matching high-cut, strappy bottoms for a cheeky, sun-soaked vibe. Made from partially recycled fabric, it’s equal parts chic and sustainable.
VINCA DISE Set, $99
This fun blue and yellow geometric side-tie bikini features a fully adjustable triangle top and bottoms in cheeky or cheekiest cuts—complete with a matching neoprene zip bag for your beach-day essentials.
Badalona Tempo Top, $89 and Sienna Bottom, $79
This vibrant Tempó bikini set brings the rhythm of Cartagena to life with its electrifying blue and mustard print, minimal coverage and double-strap side ties. Gold banana and hibiscus charms add playful flair to the adjustable halter top and high-hip or hipster bottoms—perfect for making waves in every sense.
One-Piece Minty, $99 (gooseberryintimates.com)
Nothing screams center of attention—in the best way—like a plunging one-piece. This iconic mint green stunner features a deep neckline, subtly shimmery finish and a bold hue that’s perfect for turning heads all summer long.