Swimsuit

The Ultimate Swimwear Inspo for Your Friendsgiving Getaway

Whether you’re headed to a secluded cabin or are jetting off to a vineyard, here’s how to embrace the occasion in style.

Cara O’Bleness

Friendsgiving getaway swimwear inspo
Friendsgiving getaway swimwear inspo / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated, Tropic of C and Mytheresa

It’s hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is just under two weeks away. No matter where you’re gathering with your loved ones to celebrate, the occasion serves as a reminder to recognize all that we are grateful for. And if your turkey and pumpkin pie feast involves a Friendsgiving getaway this year, we’ve got you covered where your swimwear wardrobe is concerned.

Whether you’re packing your bags and driving off to a rustic cabin, are jetting to the tropics for some gratitude under the sun or are gathering with your girls for a vineyard vacation, shop the following swimwear styles to celebrate the holiday in style. SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have curated the perfect looks for just for the occasion.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Cabin getaway

Cabin getaway swimwear inspo
Cabin getaway swimwear inspo / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated, ViX Paula Hermanny, Tropic of C, Marysia, LIÉ STUDIO and Mytheresa

When it comes to taking a dip in the hot tub or swimming in a lake somewhere rural this time of year, we love gravitating toward a moody color palette.

Firenze Corsica Tri Top, $138 and Bottoms, $132 (vixpaulahermanny.com)

Brown bikini
ViX Paula Hermanny

The C One-Piece in Amber, $150 (tropicofc.com)

Amber one-piece
Tropic of C

Equator Top, $95 and Pria Bottom, $95 in Capri (tropicofc.com)

Patterned bikini
Tropic of C

Calcutta Maillot One-Piece, $221.40 (marysia.com)

Olive one-piece
Marysia

Lido x LIÉ Beth Bikini, $270 (lie-studio.com)

Green bikini
LIÉ STUDIO

Tory Burch Keyhole Halter Neck Swimsuit, $245 (mytheresa.com)

Burgundy one-piece
Mytheresa

Swim Edit newsletter. Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter. light. Sign Up

Tropical getaway

Tropical getaway swimwear inspo
Tropical getaway swimwear inspo / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated, Triangl, Mytheresa, SAME and Akoia Swim

If your Friendsgiving celebrations are taking place in, say, Hawai’i this year, you’ll likely want to bring a more vibrant color palette to your beachwear. In that case, bright reds, yellows and pinks can still be balanced with seasonally-appropriate neutrals like white and brown.

Mima - Xuma Yellow Crop Bikini Set, $119 (triangl.com)

Yellow and blue bikini
Triangl

Taller Marmo Yacare Swimsuit and Beach Cover-Up Set, $640 (mytheresa.com)

Brown swimsuit and cover-up set
Mytheresa

Island Triangle Top, $128 and 90s Bottom, $98 in Red (samelosangeles.com)

Red bikini
SAME

Nila One-Piece Ivory, $189 (akoiaswim.com)

White one-piece
Akoia Swim

Marysia Seraphine Ruffled Bikini Top, $255 and Bottoms, $245 (mytheresa.com)

Pink bikini
Mytheresa

Alémais Printed Swimsuit, $252 (mytheresa.com)

Printed one-piece
Mytheresa

Vineyard getaway

Vineyard getaway swimwear inspo
Vineyard getaway swimwear inspo / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated, For Love and Lemons, With Jéan, Monday Swimwear, Zara and Mytheresa

The holiday season is all about gathering with loved ones, and we particularly love breaking from tradition where vacation themes are concerned. Whether you’re planning a vineyard vacation stateside or abroad, these suits are sure to shine. Cheers!

Chocolate Dot One-Piece Swimsuit, $159 (forloveandlemons.com)

Polka dot one-piece
For Love and Lemons

Juni Bikini Top, $79 and Bottom, $69 (withjean.com)

Striped bikini
With Jéan

Aruba One-Piece - Ivory/Black, $186 (mondayswimwear.com)

White and black one-piece
Monday Swimwear

Multi-Way Halter Bikini Top, $39.90 and Floral Tie Bikini Bottoms, $39.90 (zara.com)

Floral printed bikini
Zara

Magda Butrym Floral-Appliqué Ruched Swimsuit, $740 (mytheresa.com)

Red one-piece
Mytheresa

Jeanie Bikini Top, $69 and Blake Swim Shorts, $89 in Brown Pinstripe (withjean.com)

Pinstripe bikini
With Jéan
Published |Modified
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion