The Ultimate Swimwear Inspo for Your Friendsgiving Getaway
It’s hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is just under two weeks away. No matter where you’re gathering with your loved ones to celebrate, the occasion serves as a reminder to recognize all that we are grateful for. And if your turkey and pumpkin pie feast involves a Friendsgiving getaway this year, we’ve got you covered where your swimwear wardrobe is concerned.
Whether you’re packing your bags and driving off to a rustic cabin, are jetting to the tropics for some gratitude under the sun or are gathering with your girls for a vineyard vacation, shop the following swimwear styles to celebrate the holiday in style. SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, have curated the perfect looks for just for the occasion.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Cabin getaway
When it comes to taking a dip in the hot tub or swimming in a lake somewhere rural this time of year, we love gravitating toward a moody color palette.
Firenze Corsica Tri Top, $138 and Bottoms, $132 (vixpaulahermanny.com)
The C One-Piece in Amber, $150 (tropicofc.com)
Equator Top, $95 and Pria Bottom, $95 in Capri (tropicofc.com)
Calcutta Maillot One-Piece, $221.40 (marysia.com)
Lido x LIÉ Beth Bikini, $270 (lie-studio.com)
Tory Burch Keyhole Halter Neck Swimsuit, $245 (mytheresa.com)
Tropical getaway
If your Friendsgiving celebrations are taking place in, say, Hawai’i this year, you’ll likely want to bring a more vibrant color palette to your beachwear. In that case, bright reds, yellows and pinks can still be balanced with seasonally-appropriate neutrals like white and brown.
Mima - Xuma Yellow Crop Bikini Set, $119 (triangl.com)
Taller Marmo Yacare Swimsuit and Beach Cover-Up Set, $640 (mytheresa.com)
Island Triangle Top, $128 and 90s Bottom, $98 in Red (samelosangeles.com)
Nila One-Piece Ivory, $189 (akoiaswim.com)
Marysia Seraphine Ruffled Bikini Top, $255 and Bottoms, $245 (mytheresa.com)
Alémais Printed Swimsuit, $252 (mytheresa.com)
Vineyard getaway
The holiday season is all about gathering with loved ones, and we particularly love breaking from tradition where vacation themes are concerned. Whether you’re planning a vineyard vacation stateside or abroad, these suits are sure to shine. Cheers!