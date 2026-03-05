6 Swimwear Looks That Capture Carolyn Bessette’s Quiet Luxury Aesthetic

While the quiet luxury trend returned to mainstream fashion in 2023, there’s no doubt that the timeless and tailored style is synonymous with Carolyn Bessette’s impeccable sense of style. Throughout the 1990s, the fashion publicist was known for her monochromatic, unfussy styling, which is once again stepping into the limelight, courtesy of Ryan Murphy’s latest television series.

If, like the masses, you’ve been tuning in to new episodes of Love Story, the FX show that chronicles the romance and tragic deaths of Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr., you’re going to want to keep reading. The limited series, which stars Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly, has been getting rave reviews from critics and fans alike, and does an incredible job of storytelling (through a fashionable lens, no less).

Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion team, including stylist Margot Zamet and assistant Liz Wentworth, have assembled six different swimwear looks that simply scream “quiet luxury.” Whether you’re heading to the Hamptons in the near future or are gearing up for a visit to Cape Cod, the following looks will have you channeling Bessette in no time.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Black and white simplicity

There’s nothing more timeless than a black and white color palette. The sweater and shorts will keep you warm whether you’re boating or visiting the shore on a chillier day.

Black swimwear with minimalist accessories | Net-a-Porter, J.Crew, Revolve and Left on Friday

Red gingham and classic accessories

We love a good gingham bikini here at SI Swimsuit (see Jessie Murph’s digital cover gallery for proof), and nothing goes better with a bright pop of color than all-black accents.

Red gingham bikini and accessories | Moda Operandi, FWRD, Jimmy Fairly, Bembien and Mytheresa

Colorblocking never fails

The black button-like details on this designer suit really pop against the cream bodice. When paired with breezy linen pants and neutral-colored shades and sandals, you’ll be sure to turn heads.

Elegant black and white one-piece | FWRD, Margaux, Mytheresa and Suzie Kondi

Trendy color combos

When paired together, chocolate and navy blue create a truly striking contrast. And when worn from head to toe, you’ll look like you stepped right off the runway.

Chocolate one-piece and accessories | Quay, Nili Lotan, Vanessa Sposi and ViX Paula Hermanny

Red-hot bikini

Bessette could often be spotted in a crisp button-down, and this monochromatic look incorporates the typical workwear garment into beachwear.

Red-hot swimwear and and neutral accessories | Jimmy Fairly, Aritzia, TKEES, Tropic of C and Mytheresa

The LBD of the beach

Incorporate the little black dress into your swimwear wardrobe with a crochet cover-up. Paired with a bandeau bikini and sandals in the same dark hue, you can give your look a pop of (subtle) color with muted olive-colored sunnies.