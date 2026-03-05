6 Swimwear Looks That Capture Carolyn Bessette’s Quiet Luxury Aesthetic
While the quiet luxury trend returned to mainstream fashion in 2023, there’s no doubt that the timeless and tailored style is synonymous with Carolyn Bessette’s impeccable sense of style. Throughout the 1990s, the fashion publicist was known for her monochromatic, unfussy styling, which is once again stepping into the limelight, courtesy of Ryan Murphy’s latest television series.
If, like the masses, you’ve been tuning in to new episodes of Love Story, the FX show that chronicles the romance and tragic deaths of Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr., you’re going to want to keep reading. The limited series, which stars Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly, has been getting rave reviews from critics and fans alike, and does an incredible job of storytelling (through a fashionable lens, no less).
Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion team, including stylist Margot Zamet and assistant Liz Wentworth, have assembled six different swimwear looks that simply scream “quiet luxury.” Whether you’re heading to the Hamptons in the near future or are gearing up for a visit to Cape Cod, the following looks will have you channeling Bessette in no time.
Black and white simplicity
There’s nothing more timeless than a black and white color palette. The sweater and shorts will keep you warm whether you’re boating or visiting the shore on a chillier day.
- 2025 Rollneck™ Sweater, $98 (jcrew.com)
- DÔEN Paige Pleated Organic Cotton-Poplin Shorts, $170 (net-a-porter.com)
- Retreat Suit, $200 (leftonfriday.com)
- Otra Hazel Sunglasses, $65 (revolve.com)
Red gingham and classic accessories
We love a good gingham bikini here at SI Swimsuit (see Jessie Murph’s digital cover gallery for proof), and nothing goes better with a bright pop of color than all-black accents.
- Juillet Swimwear Ingrid Plaid Bikini Top, $140 and Vera Plaid Bikini Bottoms, $140 (modaoperandi.com)
- Helen Kaminski Provence 10 Hat, $310 (fwrd.com)
- The Vivi JF Colors Sunglasses, $148 (jimmyfairly.com)
- Bieno Tote, $248 (bembien.com)
- A.EMERY Flora Leather Thong Sandals, $210 (mytheresa.com)
Colorblocking never fails
The black button-like details on this designer suit really pop against the cream bodice. When paired with breezy linen pants and neutral-colored shades and sandals, you’ll be sure to turn heads.
- Karla Colletto Billie Colorblocked Swimsuit, $340 (mytheresa.com)
- Zephyra Pants in Terry, $295 (suziekondi.com)
- The DEIA Sandals, $325 (margauxny.com)
- JACQUEMUS Alba Sunglasses, $375 (fwrd.com)
Trendy color combos
When paired together, chocolate and navy blue create a truly striking contrast. And when worn from head to toe, you’ll look like you stepped right off the runway.
- Juliete Short Cover-Up, $238 (vixpaulahermanny.com)
- Le Balconette One-Piece, $252 (vanessasposi.com)
- Felt Cute Sunglasses, $75 (quay.com)
- NL x TKEES Leather Flip Flop, $125 (nililotan.com)
Red-hot bikini
Bessette could often be spotted in a crisp button-down, and this monochromatic look incorporates the typical workwear garment into beachwear.
- ERES Mignonette Oversized Linen Shirt, $465 (mytheresa.com)
- The C Bralette, $100 and Praia Bottom, $95 (tropicofc.com)
- Sunbeam Raffia Short-Brim Hat, $68 (aritzia.com)
- The Kaya Sunglasses, $148 (jimmyfairly.com)
- Square Toe Lilu Sandals, $120 (tkees.com)
The LBD of the beach
Incorporate the little black dress into your swimwear wardrobe with a crochet cover-up. Paired with a bandeau bikini and sandals in the same dark hue, you can give your look a pop of (subtle) color with muted olive-colored sunnies.
- Chryssi Dress in Crochet Cotton, $795 (suziekondi.com)
- Toteme Bandeau Jersey Bikini Top, $180 and Bottoms, $160 (mytheresa.com)
- TKEES Sarit Sandal, $75 (revolve.com)
- Shona Sunglasses, $65 (otraeyewear.com)
