5 Swimwear Looks That Feature All Women-Owned Brands, From Suits to Accessories

March is Women’s History Month, and in honor of the annual observance, we’re highlighting just a few of our favorite swimwear brands run by women. SI Swimsuit’s fashion team, including fashion editor Margot Zamet and fashion assistant Liz Wentworth, did the difficult work for you and assembled five different swimwear looks that incorporate all women-owned brands—literally from head to toe.

Below, get ready to find an aesthetic that suits your personal sense of style, whether you gravitate toward cool and casual or prefer something that screams “beachfront elegance.”

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Surfer girl vibes

Surf’s up swimwear and accessories | Luv Lou, Bembien and Baben

About the brands

Bāben, cofounded by mother-daughter duo Tamara and Hanna Dorman, is known for its vintage-inspired designs and cool prints, while the Brooklyn-based Bembien is helmed by Yi-Mei Truxe, a former marketing director at Vogue. Hayley and Jayde Hall founded their sunglasses brand, Luv Lou, in Sydney in 2018.

Trendy ice blue

Ice blue one-piece and accessories | Logan Tay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Frankies Bikinis

About the brands

Spotted on celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, Frankies Bikinis is an A-lister favorite. The brand was founded by Francesca Aiello, who also serves as creative director, in 2012. Beach-inspired jewelry brand Logan Tay was created by Logan Leone in 2017, while A.Emery is a footwear brand out of Melbourne, launched by Anna McLaren the same year.

Black and white gingham with a pop of color

Black and white gingham with a pop of color | Vada Jewelry, Bembien and Hunza G

About the brands

While the Hunza G brand was originally created by Peter Meadows in the mid-1980s, it was revived by current founder and creative director Georgiana Huddart in 2015. The brand is beloved for its one-size-fits-all swimwear and custom crinkle fabric. Vada, a handcrafted jewelry brand, is owned and operated by Katie Caplener, who also serves as the brand’s creative director.

Bold in black and red

Bold in black and red | Janessa Leone, Otra Eyewear, Solei Sea, Tropic of C and Mytheresa

About the brands

Former model Melissa Odabash is the founder of her namesake swimwear brand, while Tropic of C was created by supermodel Candice Swanepoel in 2018. Footwear brand Solei Sea was started by a group of four friends, Kristina Saltzman, Jami Campbell, Ali Campbell and Andrea Motawi. in 2020. Janessa Leoné began her accessory brand with a desire to bring luxury items to the market more than a decade ago. Linda Hammond serves as cofounder of Otra Eyewear, a brand known for its trendy frames since it was established in 2022,

(Lime) green with envy

Lime green swimwear and accessories | Monday Swimwear, Apecure Eyewear and Margaux

About the brands

Cofounded by Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman in 2014, Monday Swimwear is a celebrity-endorsed brand that’s frequently been worn in the SI Swimsuit Issue—for example, by Martha Stewart on the cover of the 2023 issue. Margaux, a New York-based footwear brand, was started by Sarah Pierson and Alexa Buckley in 2015 after the two met at Harvard University. APERÇU founder Kristen Aronsson also serves as the brand’s creative director and launched her business after years of working in the fashion industry.