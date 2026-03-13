Olivia Dunne, Suni Lee and More SI Swimsuit Models Flaunt Gorgeous Swimwear

Spring is near, and before you know it, bikini season will be upon us once again. In the meantime, there’s nothing like a little getaway to warmer temperatures—or simply gearing your closet up for sunny days ahead.

Several SI Swimsuit models past and present know this to be true. While one of our 2025 featured athletes celebrated her birthday somewhere warm this week, two of last year’s cover stars showcased their personal swimwear style by the water.

Below, take a peek at just a few SI Swimsuit model highlights—featuring some great swimwear—from the week.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Cardigan by Hope Macaulay. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunne, a three-time SI Swimsuit star and 2025 cover model, took to TikTok to show off her athletic prowess. Though the retired gymnast is no longer competing, she’s still keeping her skills sharp with “beachnastics.” The 23-year-old New Jersey native shared a video of herself showing off her gymnastics moves while clad in a bright green bikini on Thursday.

Suni Lee

Happy (belated) birthday to Lee! The Olympic gold medalist turned 23 on Monday, March 9, and to celebrate, she rang in her special day with a group of girlfriends in Turks and Caicos. Lee, who was featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, showed off her modeling skills in a carousel that recapped her tropical adventures, including several different bikini snaps.

Lauren Chan

Chan, who, like Dunne, also starred on the cover of the 2025 magazine, celebrated her new partnership with Swimsuits for All with an event at The Standard Spa in Miami Beach last weekend. Her Instagram recap of the brunch and pop-up shop featured a special appearance by fellow SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid, who posed for three straight SI Swimsuit Issues starting with her 2014 rookie feature along the Jersey Shore, starred in creative for her brand’s latest spring-summer 2026 campaign. She wore a teal-colored string bikini, green top and cream skirt for the Guest in Residence spread.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SAME. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Thumann’s Instagram gallery featured two different galleries of swimwear snapshots this week. First, five snapshots in a striped Etam Paris set and another carousel of pics clad in a snakeskin print one-piece by SKIMS. The 24-year-old Arizona native has posed for three consecutive SI Swimsuit Issues, starting with her rookie feature in Puerto Rico in 2023. Her most recent photo shoot, captured by Ben Watts in Bermuda, featured several animal print styles reminiscent of this week’s social media look.