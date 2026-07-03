Get Glowing This Summer With Swimwear That Elevates a Golden, Sun-Kissed Tan
It should come as no surprise that summer is our favorite season here at SI Swimsuit. With long, warm days on the horizon, there’s no better time to put on a bikini and lie out while soaking up some sun. And while a great hat and sunnies are go-to accessories, a golden glow makes for the perfect swimwear accent.
No matter where you find yourself lounging this summer, be sure to protect yourself from the sun’s harsh rays while you’re relaxing by the water. As the official sunscreen partner of SI Swimsuit 2026, Hawaiian Tropic offers everything from sunscreen lotion and SPF spray to tanning oil and after-sun lotion that helps to protect and hydrate your complexion.
Below, shop a few curated swimwear looks assembled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, that pair perfectly with a golden glow.
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Alix Earle’s golden goddess energy
In case you’re still not over this Fio e Areia masterpiece Earle rocked during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week, don’t worry—we’re not either! Recreate the look below, and don’t forget the SPF.
- Hammer Pearl Top, $158 and ‘90s Bottom, $108 (samelosangeles.com)
- Elce Sol Ribbed-Knit Shorts, $150 (modaoperandi.com)
- Lucia Tote Bag, $298 (thereformation.com)
- TKEES Sun-Kissed Platform Lily Flip Flops, $95 (tnuck.com)
- Valentino Garavani Round Sunglasses, $385 (fwrd.com)
- Jacquie Aiche x TOC Saturn Anklet in Gold, $95 (tropicofc.com)
- Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Ultra Radiance Lotion Sunscreen, $3.99 (cvs.com)
Gabi Moura’s bronzed beauty vibes
A copper bikini a surefire way to look like a bronzed angel, as demonstrated by Moura. Reapply Hawaiian Tropic’s Dark Tanning Oil while you sit poolside to hydrate skin while enhancing your tan.
- Oséree Lumiere Embellished Bikini Set, $365 (net-a-porter.com)
- Oséree Lumiere Embellished Lurex Wide-Leg Pareo Pants, $425 (net-a-porter.com)
- Le Specs Dream Boat Sunglasses, $90 (revolve.com)
- Ben-Amun Exclusive Shell Cuff, $305 (modaoperandi.com)
- A.EMERY Flora Sandal, $120 (fwrd.com)
- Hawaiian Tropic Dark Tanning Oil, $10.49 (target.com)
Ellie Thumann’s gilded era
A bronzed beauty (like Thumann) knows that a monochromatic color palette is always a winner, and a golden suit paired with white accessories gets our stamp of approval every time. Throw Hawaiian Tropic’s Weightless Hydration clear sunscreen spray in your beach bag and you’ll never have to worry about a white cast on your skin.
- Sara Cristina Bahia Pearl-Embellished Bikini, $300 (net-a-porter.com)
- Bond-Eye Adley Cotton Mini Dress, $180 (modaoperandi.com)
- Toteme Paper Straw Hat, $240 (modaoperandi.com)
- Prada Eyewear Collection Sunglasses, $525 (prada.com)
- Amboise Studs, $124 (brunathelabel.com)
- Easy Summer Flip-Flops, $29.50 (factory.jcrew.com)
- Hawaiian Tropic Clear Sunscreen Spray, $12.99 (walgreens.com)
Haley Bills
It doesn’t get more classic than a black two-piece, and a high-waisted halter suit lends itself to a retro aesthetic, as seen on Bills above. Pair with a pop of color through your accessories, and after an afternoon of lying out, rehydrate sun-soaked skin with Hawaiian Tropic’s After Sun Body Butter.
- Mykonos Sarong, $56 (mondayswimwear.com)
- Lizzie Fortunato New Bloom Gold-Plated, Glass and Turquoise Earrings, $350 (net-a-porter.com)
- Le Specs Magnifique Sunglasses, $85 (revolve.com)
- Jessie Thong Sandal, $148 (thereformation.com)
- Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter, $10.99 (cvs.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.