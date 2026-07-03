Get Glowing This Summer With Swimwear That Elevates a Golden, Sun-Kissed Tan

It should come as no surprise that summer is our favorite season here at SI Swimsuit. With long, warm days on the horizon, there’s no better time to put on a bikini and lie out while soaking up some sun. And while a great hat and sunnies are go-to accessories, a golden glow makes for the perfect swimwear accent.

No matter where you find yourself lounging this summer, be sure to protect yourself from the sun’s harsh rays while you’re relaxing by the water. As the official sunscreen partner of SI Swimsuit 2026, Hawaiian Tropic offers everything from sunscreen lotion and SPF spray to tanning oil and after-sun lotion that helps to protect and hydrate your complexion.

Below, shop a few curated swimwear looks assembled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, that pair perfectly with a golden glow.

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Alix Earle’s golden goddess energy

Alix Earle. Swimsuit by Fio e Areia. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

In case you’re still not over this Fio e Areia masterpiece Earle rocked during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week, don’t worry—we’re not either! Recreate the look below, and don’t forget the SPF.

Golden goddess swimwear | SAME, Moda Operandi, Reformation, Tuckernuck, FWRD, Tropic of C and CVS

Gabi Moura’s bronzed beauty vibes

Gabi Moura. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Shevelev. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

A copper bikini a surefire way to look like a bronzed angel, as demonstrated by Moura. Reapply Hawaiian Tropic’s Dark Tanning Oil while you sit poolside to hydrate skin while enhancing your tan.

Bronzed swimwear | Net-a-Porter, Revolve, Moda Operandi, FWRD and Target

Ellie Thumann’s gilded era

Ellie Thumann. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

A bronzed beauty (like Thumann) knows that a monochromatic color palette is always a winner, and a golden suit paired with white accessories gets our stamp of approval every time. Throw Hawaiian Tropic’s Weightless Hydration clear sunscreen spray in your beach bag and you’ll never have to worry about a white cast on your skin.

Gold swimwear and accessories | Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi, Prada, Bruna the Label, J.Crew Factory and Walgreens

Haley Bills

Hailey Bills. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

It doesn’t get more classic than a black two-piece, and a high-waisted halter suit lends itself to a retro aesthetic, as seen on Bills above. Pair with a pop of color through your accessories, and after an afternoon of lying out, rehydrate sun-soaked skin with Hawaiian Tropic’s After Sun Body Butter.

Black swimwear and coordinated accessories | Norma Kamali, Monday Swimwear, Net-a-Porter, Revolve, Reformation and CVS

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