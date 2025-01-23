Sydney Sweeney Is a Winter Angel Wearing Fur Coat During Adorable SoHo Snowball Fight
Sydney Sweeney’s winter wonderland moment is a sight to behold. On a snowy Sunday night in New York City’s SoHo, the Euphoria actress turned the streets into her very own personal runway and playground. The 27-year-old was dressed impeccably and embodied a modern-day ice queen in her Burberry gur goat. The look featured a shearling-trim white corduroy floor-length number belted over a crisp white turtleneck and tailored trousers, paired with ivory boots and the brand’s Knight Arc bag.
Sweeney embraced the magic of the snowfall with a youthful smile, bending down to gather snow for an impromptu snowball fight. Even the paparazzi weren’t safe from her frosty missiles, as the actress tossed snowballs their way, a cheeky grin lighting up her face.
Despite the flurries, the Immaculate and Anyone But You star’s radiant beauty was undisturbed. Her signature ombré locks cascaded in smooth waves that framed her face perfectly, transitioning from bronde roots to golden blonde ends—nodding to summery beachy glam amidst the winter chill. Her makeup was natural, glowy and rosy, including feathered brows, pink blush and glossy mauve lips.
Today, the Washington native continues to dominate both Hollywood and the fashion world. The White Lotus and Handmaid's Tale alum has several movies in the works including The Housemaid and The Players Table. Beyond her on-screen projects, Sweeney has solidified her status as a style icon, gracing red carpets and campaigns for major luxury brands like Armani Beauty and Miu Miu.
“If I put [clothes] on and I smile and I feel good [in them], then I know that’s what I want to wear,” she shared of her fashion philosophy. “I don’t really let other people dictate how I should feel or what I should be doing or wearing, because if I’m happy and it's making me feel good, that’s what matters.”
Balancing acting, producing and her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, Sweeney continues to inspire with her work ethic and creative vision. She is also set to play the lead in an upcoming highly-anticipated biopic about legendary boxer Christy Martin, portraying the trailblazing athlete’s inspiring rise in the male-dominated world of professional boxing.
“We have wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “Christy’s journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal. There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment—it made me want to cry.”