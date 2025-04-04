Sydney Sweeney’s Strapless, Figure-Hugging Corset Gown Lit Up CinemaCon, in Case You Missed it
Sydney Sweeney stole the show at CinemaCon on Tuesday, and we’re still not over the stunning, sexy, futuristic metallic gown the actress wore. The structured, slim-fitting dress from Wiederhoeft’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection featured a strapless drop-waist corset in shimmering silver double-faced silk that flowed seamlessly into a long satin skirt. The look was ultra-cinched at the 27-year-old’s waist, highlighting her enviable figure, and was punctuated by an edgy belt detail slung low across her hips.
The Washington native’s signature long blonde locks were styled into effortless, voluminous waves by hair guru Glen Oropeza, while makeup artist Melissa Hernandez crafted her glowy, supermodel-esque glam. Sweeney, who is the founder of production company Fifty-Fifty Films, kept things fresh and radiant with a flawless Laneige-prepped base, feathered brows, a rosy flush on the cheeks, wispy lashes and a sheer wash of taupe shadow across her lids.
The Euphoria and Anyone But You star’s longtime stylist, Molly Dickson, the mastermind behind many of her most iconic fashion moments, kept accessories minimal, letting the sculptural gown speak for itself. She paired the dress with nude pointed-toe heels from Jimmy Choo. The vibe perfectly echoed the psychological-thriller tone of the actress’s upcoming film, The Housemaid, which she promoted at the event on April 1.
“stunning stunning! that dress is beyond,” Jordan Keith commented under Dickson’s IG post of the look.
“Loveeee best stylist in the game,” Britt Netta declared.
“wow wow wow ❤️,” photographer duo Lucy and Lydia wrote.
“obsessed🔥,” Dani Vitale added.
“It’s so refreshing to see her styled like this !! She glows,” one fan chimed.
“her waist went missing,” another gushed.
In the upcoming film, the White Lotus alum plays Millie, a young woman who works as a live-in housekeeper for a wealthy couple in their mysterious home, only to uncover dangerous secrets that spiral into a chilling game of deception. The movie, directed by Paul Feig and based on the viral book by Freida McFadden and adapted by Rebecca Sonnenshine, also stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar and is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day.
“I’m a big book lover, I love reading books. The Housemaid was everywhere—Amazon and all over TikTok. I read all three [books] in one week,” Sweeney shared of the series. “I love when there’s so much unexpected twists and turns and the characters are flawed and you love them at the same time. You question your own morals.”
The Armani Beauty ambassador is also set to appear in upcoming biopic about female boxer Christy Martin later this year, after wrapping filming in 2024.