Sydney Sweeney Channels Inner Mermaid With Underwater Bikini Moment
Sydney Sweeney is quite literally making waves on social media with her steamy, dreamy new Instagram post. The actress, best known for her role on HBO’s Euphoria, shared a mesmerizing underwater video that’s already sending the internet into a frenzy.
In the cover snap, the 27-year-old flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and toned abs, arms and legs in an ivory string bikini from FAE, featuring a trendy dark denim trimming. She floated effortlessly on her back in the triangle top ($109) and thong bottoms ($99), with her arms extended, one knee bent and her toes pointed. The following slide featured a majestic video in which Sweeney gracefully glided beneath the surface, fully channeling her inner mermaid.
“🌊,” the White Lotus alum captioned the post simply—an emoji that feels equal parts serene and fierce, much like Sweeney herself. Known for turning heads with every swimwear moment she shares, this one might just be her most enchanting yet.
“the most magical mermaid,” photographer Amber Asaly commented.
“An actual mermaid 🧜♀️ 💖,” cosmetics brand Laneige, which Sweeney has been the global face and a longtime ambassador for, agreed.
“How can you be so hot underwater??? ❤️🔥,” Tony D’carlo chimed.
This past year, the Washington native has stepped into her power—not just as a leading lady, but as a producer with a strong creative vision. Through her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, she’s taken a hands-on role in shaping the stories she tells, both onscreen and off. Her first major producing credit, Anyone But You, in which she also starred alongside Glen Powell, became a record-breaking box office success and one of the highest-grossing romantic comedies in recent years.
“I love being able to have a seat at the table, have creative say over decisions that would help benefit the project,” Sweeney told Vanity Fair. “Whether it be the character or budget or time frame, anything that I can do that can help the project succeed. I love to help brainstorm and problem solve because it’s a puzzle—you’re constantly trying to have all these moving pieces put together.”
And while Sweeney is thriving professionally, she’s also been candid about the challenges that come with visibility—especially as a young woman navigating fame. She opened up about the harsh realities behind the industry’s “women supporting women” narrative.
“It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down,” she said. “Especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard—hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have—and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done.”