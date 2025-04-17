SZA Sizzles in Low-Cut Yellow Bodysuit Paired With Trendy Chunky Western Belt
SZA is leaving little to the imagination with her latest Instagram photo dump, and we are totally here for it. The singer, best known for her hits “Kill Bill” and “Good Days,” turned up the heat on social media yesterday, flaunting her undeniable face card and hourglass figure in an itty-bitty, plunging yellow suede bodysuit featuring high-cut sides and the deepest V-neckline we may have ever seen.
The 35-year-old R&B musician snapped a mirror selfie, also displaying her expert style skills. She accessorized with several mixed-material, antique rings, a few bangles, a stack of pendant necklaces and a chunky brown Western-inspired brown belt with fur and gold hardware details slung low on her waist.
View the post here.
“Everything can be new again,” the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist captioned the carousel shared with her 23.2 million followers. Her glam was equally flawless and sultry to match the outfit. SZA opted for a super luminous, chiseled base, dramatic lashes, feathered brows, nose and inner corner highlight, rosy blush and a perfectly pouty, plump, glossy brown lip.
The One of Them Days actress also shared tons of behind the scenes content from her new cosmetics brand NOT Beauty, which launched earlier this week. She is debuting the makeup line exclusively at pop-ups across the country during her and Kendrick Lamar’s Grand National Tour.
The first product is a gorgeous line of lip glosses in three shades, In the Flesh, Strawberry Jelly and Quartz, all retailing for $23.
“YALL ASKED FOR THE LIP COMBO AND ITS FINALLY HERE !!! I REPEAT THE LIP PRODUCTS IVE BEEN WEARING AND WORKING ON FOR YEARS ARE FINALLY HERE FOR EVERYONE TO TRY 🥹!!!Available only at ‘NOT BEAUTY’ pop up activations on the GNX Tour ! HEAD TO NOTBEAUTY.com for more info and STAY TUNED! 😉🫡⛺️ @notbeauty,” she captioned a joint post with the brand’s IG account.
“I’m not a beauty maven, but I know lips,” SZA told Vogue, teasing the new line and adding that she wore it during her Super Bowl halftime show cameo in February. “I know what I like, and I’m diligent about finding the best quality ingredients. I wanted to fill a need with something that works for me and that I use daily. Following your passion and letting it lead you, and letting the story develop itself by following the throughline of risk, trust, and willingness is literally what my entire life and career has been about.”