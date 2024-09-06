Taylor Swift’s NFL Season Opener Ensemble Incorporates Two Major Fall Trends
Taylor Swift touched down at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of last night’s NFL season opener game and all eyes (and cameras) were on the “Fearless” singer. The 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist attended the game to support her boyfriend, star tight end Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against (and defeated) the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 on Sept. 5.
The 34-year-old rocked a leg- and arm-baring look, but she certainly incorporated some hot fall trends. Swift arrived in style in a denim-on-denim look with a blue jean denim corset top and matching high-waisted shorts. She showed off her long, lean, muscular figure and tied the look together with some super autumn-inspired thigh-high red latex boots.
Swift accessorized with a chunky pendant statement gold necklace and a small designer black hard-top box bag. She opted for her signature fierce, bold winged eyeliner and red lip combo, and her long dirty blonde locks were smooth and freshly blown out into bouncy curls.
The musician was in attendance as the Chiefs secured their second consecutive Super Bowl in February, and we’re sure she’ll be cheering on Kelce, 34, at every game she’s able to make this season, too.
The power couple have been dating for around a year and are each other’s biggest supporters. The athlete is constantly showing up at concerts and singing along to all of Swift’s songs. He even surprised the audience and practically broke the internet in June when he appeared on stage during one of her London shows.