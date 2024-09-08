Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Inspire New Christmas Film This Holiday Season
For the past year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has been the subject of a lot of attention. In terms of celebrity couples, the pair are certainly high on the list of favorites. Now, in addition to creating a lot of fanfare, it seems that the duo have become the inspiration for a new Christmas movie titled Christmas in the Spotlight.
Though Lifetime has not officially confirmed that the movie is based on their budding romance, the plot line seemingly takes a page out of the book that is their year-long relationship. The film follows Bowyn, a pop star (played by Jessica Lord), who meets Drew, an NFL player (played by Laith Wallschleger), backstage at her show. Shortly thereafter, a declaration of feelings from Drew comes a relationship and—likewise—increased attention from the media and the pressures that come with it.
Lord and Wallschleger will likewise be joined by SI Swimsuit model Haley Kalil, who will play the role of Drew’s sister-in-law Nicole in her television debut.
Sounds like Kelce and Swift, right? The pair began dating shortly after Kelce attended one of Swift’s concerts last summer—and have since been at the center of a substantial amount of media attention. The same is true of the film’s fictional couple, who will have to decide by the end of the holiday season if they should stay together (and weather the publicity).
The film is set to debut as a part of the network’s 2024 “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime,” the series of holiday movies aired throughout the season. It remains to be seen whether it is an accurate representation of Swift and Kelce’s real-life relationship.