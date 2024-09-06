Travis Kelce Is ‘Having Fun’ With the Attention Surrounding His Relationship With Taylor Swift
For just about a year now, Travis Kelce has been a certified Swiftie. He and Taylor Swift started dating in the summer of 2023, and a year later, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is—proudly—one of her biggest fans.
During an interview with CBS Mornings, the NFL player declared “all” of the pop sensation’s songs his “favorite.” After attending several “The Eras Tour” concerts during the NFL off-season, Kelce is undoubtedly an expert on Swift’s discography. And he loves “every single one,” of her songs. “[If] you see me at a concert, you’ll see me singing them all,” Kelce added. He’s not exaggerating, either. The proof lies in the various clips of him dancing and singing in the crowd at her shows—one of which was featured in the interview segment.
With their relationship has come newfound media attention and a huge influx of new fans (of both his podcast and his on-field play). But Kelce isn’t sweating it. “It’s the life I chose, I guess,” he remarked in the interview. “I have fun with it.” Though popular before, his newfound fame has come with uncharted “territory,” including an acting role in the recreation of a popular Pepsi commercial, which originally aired in 2004.
He’s not the only one contending with (and enjoying) the newfound fame brought by a relationship with Swift, though—his whole family is getting in on it. “Everybody’s loving it. Mama Kelce is having so much fun. I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it. And Jason has always been a pro at it,” he said.