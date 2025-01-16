Swimsuit

Tennis WAGs Morgan Riddle and Paige Lorenze Kicked Off the Australian Open With Vibrant Courtside Looks

The content creators and fashion icons are turning heads at the year’s first Grand Slam.

Ananya Panchal

Paige Lorenze and Morgan Riddle
Paige Lorenze and Morgan Riddle / Sam Tabone/Getty Images and Sam Tabone/Getty Images

Morgan Riddle and Paige Lorenze were front and center at the Australian Open, cheering on their tennis pro partners and serving up serious courtside style. The two women, who have become beloved figures among tennis fans for their unwavering support and standout personal brands, kicked off the tournament in Melbourne with vibrant ensembles that perfectly matched the high-energy atmosphere of the year’s first Grand Slam.

Riddle, who has been dating world No. 3 Taylor Fritz since 2020, and Lorenze, the girlfriend of Tommy Paul, continue to make waves both on and off the court as the ultimate tennis WAGs and style icons to watch.

Riddle, 27, dazzled in a sleek red and burgundy co-ord set from I Am Delilah, which she admits she found from an Instagram ad. The cherry look juxtaposed her platinum blonde locks perfectly.

I Am Delilah Lilly Tank Cherry, $76 and Lilly Maxi Skirt Cherry, $89 (iamdelilah.com)

The set, crafted from a premium knit fabric with a slightly sheer finish features a tank top with a straight neckline, spaghetti straps and burgundy contrast trim, while the fitted maxi skirt sits low on the waist with an adjustable drawstring. She paired the ensemble with white pointed-toe Tony Bianco sling-backs and chic sunglasses, completing the polished aesthetic with understated jewelry, including delicate gold hoop earrings and a dainty pendant necklace that added just the right amount of shine.

@australia hey. missed u,” Riddle captioned her IG carousel.

“Been waiting for the fit!!❤️,” Alexa Lawrynowycz exclaimed.

Lorenze, 26, served major summer vacation vibes in a colorful striped mini dress from With Harper Lu. She Paige Lorenze lit up the Australian Open with her vibrant and chic courtside ensemble. Lorenze paired the look with classic white strappy heels from Manolo Blahnik, adding a touch of sophistication and carried a striking red Prada purse for a pop of contrasting color.

With Harper Lu Bias Mini Slip Dress | Stripe, $139.78 (withharperlu.com)

This stunning mini dress featuring a straight silhouette for an elegant drape over her figure and a playful mix of bold, colorful stripes is a timeless, flirty option. Her honey-brown locks were styled into gorgeous crimped waves by Melbourne-based hairstylist Jamie Kondilis.

“Prettiest human I’ve ever seen,” Avery Woods commented under the Dairy Boy founder’s post.

“Wowwww,” Alix Earle added.

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.

Home/Fashion