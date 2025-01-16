Tennis WAGs Morgan Riddle and Paige Lorenze Kicked Off the Australian Open With Vibrant Courtside Looks
Morgan Riddle and Paige Lorenze were front and center at the Australian Open, cheering on their tennis pro partners and serving up serious courtside style. The two women, who have become beloved figures among tennis fans for their unwavering support and standout personal brands, kicked off the tournament in Melbourne with vibrant ensembles that perfectly matched the high-energy atmosphere of the year’s first Grand Slam.
Riddle, who has been dating world No. 3 Taylor Fritz since 2020, and Lorenze, the girlfriend of Tommy Paul, continue to make waves both on and off the court as the ultimate tennis WAGs and style icons to watch.
Riddle, 27, dazzled in a sleek red and burgundy co-ord set from I Am Delilah, which she admits she found from an Instagram ad. The cherry look juxtaposed her platinum blonde locks perfectly.
I Am Delilah Lilly Tank Cherry, $76 and Lilly Maxi Skirt Cherry, $89 (iamdelilah.com)
The set, crafted from a premium knit fabric with a slightly sheer finish features a tank top with a straight neckline, spaghetti straps and burgundy contrast trim, while the fitted maxi skirt sits low on the waist with an adjustable drawstring. She paired the ensemble with white pointed-toe Tony Bianco sling-backs and chic sunglasses, completing the polished aesthetic with understated jewelry, including delicate gold hoop earrings and a dainty pendant necklace that added just the right amount of shine.
“@australia hey. missed u,” Riddle captioned her IG carousel.
“Been waiting for the fit!!❤️,” Alexa Lawrynowycz exclaimed.
Lorenze, 26, served major summer vacation vibes in a colorful striped mini dress from With Harper Lu. She Paige Lorenze lit up the Australian Open with her vibrant and chic courtside ensemble. Lorenze paired the look with classic white strappy heels from Manolo Blahnik, adding a touch of sophistication and carried a striking red Prada purse for a pop of contrasting color.
With Harper Lu Bias Mini Slip Dress | Stripe, $139.78 (withharperlu.com)
This stunning mini dress featuring a straight silhouette for an elegant drape over her figure and a playful mix of bold, colorful stripes is a timeless, flirty option. Her honey-brown locks were styled into gorgeous crimped waves by Melbourne-based hairstylist Jamie Kondilis.
“Prettiest human I’ve ever seen,” Avery Woods commented under the Dairy Boy founder’s post.
“Wowwww,” Alix Earle added.