The Daring, Red Hot Backless One-Piece Georgina Burke Donned in Barbados Is on Sale Now
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Georgina Burke was a breathtaking vision on the shores of Barbados for her 2022 debut with the brand. The Australian beauty’s gorgeous blonde locks juxtaposed perfectly with the blue waters once again, when she traveled to Puerto Rico the following year and reunited with visual artist Ben Watts for some of the most mesmerizing, magnificent photos ever.
She got the call from SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day just 24 hours before she had to fly to the Caribbean island country for her rookie feature. While it was a hectic day, it was definitely a “milestone” in Burke’s career.
While on set in Barbados, Burke had the exciting opportunity to wear a strappy black bikini from her own brand, Burke NYC, which has since expanded to also offer clean-ingredient, sunless tanning products. She also dazzled in tons of bold, bright and colorful numbers, including this daring, backless red hot Baywatch-inspired one-piece from Yandy Swimwear, which is on sale now.
Yandy Vintage Lifeguard One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.87 (yandy.com)
This eye-catching, scoop neck cherry number features a flattering high-leg silhouette, adjustable straps and low-cut sides for an extra sassy side-boob moment. Shop more at yandy.com.
Burke’s rookie SI Swimsuit feature was especially memorable because it was unlike any other set the Ralph Lauren ambassador had ever been on.
“I walked on set and MJ was so incredible because she said, ‘If there’s any swim you don’t feel like comfortable in, you don’t wear it.’ That doesn’t happen on a shoot. She’s so about the woman feeling empowered and beautiful and confident,” she recalled.