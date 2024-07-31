These 6 Red Princess Polly Swimsuits Are Affordable Must-Haves for A Hot Girl Summer
Everyone was wearing red last year, from apple manicures and ruby claw clips to red leather trench coats and cherry purses. With the rise of Charli XCX’s Brat-inspired green and the softness of a trendy butter yellow, red might not be all we see anymore—but it will certainly always be a staple shade when it comes to swimwear.
There’s nothing more timeless and “it girl”-coded than a little red two-piece, and it’s the ultimate must-have when it comes to having a hot girl summer.
We’ve recently been super impressed by Princess Polly’s swimwear line, as well as the brand’s new “lower impact” collection, dedicated to creating pieces made of 50% or more sustainable materials. While currently only 30% of the entire website features low-impact pieces, the brand’s goal is to have 100% of items fit under the category by 2030. Read more about the initiative here.
Below are six SI Swimsuit-approved perfect red bikinis that will make you feel like a main character without breaking the bank.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Blaylock Triangle Bikini Top Red/Leopard, $38 and Beasley Tie Side Bikini Bottoms Red/Leopard, $30 (us.princesspolly.com)
This leopard print bikini features the cutest red trim and allows you to be trendy, while also proving your timeless style.
Kathrine Triangle Bikini Top Red, $38 and High-Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom Red, $30 (us.princesspolly.com)
This frilly, bow-embellished set features the cutest girly twist on a bold, classic red triangle bikini.
Presson Shine Underwire Bikini Top Burgundy, $49 and Vaughn Shine Double Tie Side Bikini Bottoms Burgundy, $30 (us.princesspolly.com)
If you’re looking for something a little deeper and moodier than firetruck red, this underwire string burgundy suit is perfect.
Janea Bandeau Bikini Top Red, $44 and High-Cut Ruched Bikini Bottoms Red, $30 (us.princesspolly.com)
This set features a bandeau with an O-ring hardware detail and high-leg, scrunchy cheeky bottoms. It’s an ideal option for avoiding tan lines.
Jenner Triangle Bikini Top Red Check, $38 and Tie Side Ruched Bikini Bottom Red Check, $30 (us.princesspolly.com)
This unique, super adjustable red and white floral set is giving us video game vibes with the cute, fun pixel printing.
Nevaeh Triangle Ribbed Bikini Top Red, $39 and Glora Tie Side Ribbed Bikini Bottom Red, $30 (us.princesspolly.com)
The best go-to triangle top and string bottoms for your next beach day, backyard tanning sesh or tropical getaway. We love the ribbed material on this one.