5 Red Swimsuits Inspired by Kim Kardashian’s Sari From the Ambani Wedding
Kim Kardashian just attended the biggest event of the year: the Ambani wedding. The reality TV star and sister Khloe Kardashian flew to Mumbai as billionaire heir Anant Ambani, 29, and Radhika Merchant, also 29, tied the knot in a lavish multiple-day affair, which was preceded by an entire year of glamorous, high-budget pre-wedding events where Rihanna, Katy Perry, Luis Fonsi, Rema and most recently, Justin Bieber, performed.
The 43-year-old donned a custom beaded fiery red ensemble from designer Manish Malhotra. She wowed in a micro underwire blouse with dangly tassel details and delicate off-shoulder straps, paired with a a fitted mermaid silhouette skirt and a matching skinny dupatta. The SI Swimsuit model completed the look with statement diamonds, of course, including two necklaces, a hand chain and even a maang tikka from Lorraine Schwartz.
Heading into summer, we’re feeling inspired by the mom of four’s fiery ab-baring two-piece moment. Red hot swimwear has always been on our radar and it’s simply never not trendy. Below are five SI Swimsuit-approved, eye-catching, flattering red bikinis that we’re adding to cart immediately.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Ark Swimwear Red Square Crop Bikini, $65 and Red Hybrid Bikini Bottom, $65 (arkswimwear.com)
This sporty, flattering two-piece features the daintiest spaghetti straps and high-leg bottoms.
TRIANGL Mala - Mato Set, $109 (triangl.com)
This balconette, underwire-style top is paired with a classic hipster bottom, and both cherry red pieces feature a textured zig-zag print.
Princess Polly Janea Bandeau Bikini Top, $44 and High-Cut Ruched Bikini Bottoms, $30 (us.princesspolly.com)
This shiny metallic set is affordable, chic, unique and perfect for tanning.
Bydee Mykonos Floresta Top, $79 and Mykonos Floresta Bottoms, $69 (us.bydeeaus.com)
If you’re looking for a little twist on a solid red moment, this stunning, best-selling Bydee set features a subtle deep ruby floral print.
Strawberry Milk Mob Scarlet Top, $32 and Scarlet Bottom, $32 (strawberrymilkmob.com)
TikTok’s favorite swimwear brand dropped a red collection earlier this year and we’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to grab this cute, comfy set.