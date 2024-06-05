This Alix Earle-Approved Mint Green Two-Piece Is Perfect for Summer
With warm summer days ahead, you’re likely seeking out a cute new bikini or flattering one-piece to add to your existing swimwear wardrobe. If that’s the case, we’ve got the perfect inspiration for you: Alix Earle’s June 2024 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover feature.
The 23-year-old content creator posed for the brand’s first digital cover in Miami, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai for not one but two different features. Earle was photographed on the beach in a traditional SI Swimsuit setting, while she was also captured indoors, where she embodied glamorous after-party vibes.
And while each suit that Earle was styled in for the photo shoot is absolutely stunning, we think the mint green-colored bikini by Zimmermann is a particularly great piece for wearing this summer.
Zimmermann Waverly Lurex Ring Tie Bikini, $250 (saksfifthavenue.com)
It’s a fun take on the traditional string bikini, as this two-piece features O-ring detail on both the top and matching bottoms. Plus, the soft hue is reminiscent of sea foam, so it’s a natural choice for your next seaside vacation. As for accessories, consider pairing your beachy ensemble with gold bracelets and beaded accents, similar to what the SI Swimsuit team did with Earle, above.
View Alix Earle’s Miami swim photo gallery here. View her Miami after-party photo gallery here.
Earlier this week, Earle took to her TikTok account, where she has 6.8 million followers, to transparently talk about her choice to not have any of her SI Swimsuit images retouched. Read more about it here.