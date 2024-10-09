This Chocolate Brown Cut-Out One-Piece Camille Kostek Wore in St. Croix Is So Chic
Each year, SI Swimsuit stalwart Camille Kostek blows the brand away with her beauty and contagious positivity. The model was discovered in 2018 through the Swim Search, which she ended up co-winning following her beautiful photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Belize. The following year, she made history as the first open casting call alumna to land the cover of an issue after posing for Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia, for the 2019 magazine. Over the years, Kostek has grown up with and found confidence through being part of the SI Swimsuit family. The Free Guy actress has visited some of the most exciting places like Portugal and the Dominican Republic for her work with the brand, and the 32-year-old truly never fails to amaze.
In 2022, modeling against the picturesque backdrop of St. Croix, the Connecticut native served major elegant, quiet luxury vibes in a series of muted, earthy and neutral suits. She also struck a pose on the most magnificent yacht in the Caribbean, wearing a stunning chocolate brown cut-out one-piece that screams “fall fashion.”
RIOT SWIM Phoenix One-Piece - Chocolate, $150 (riotswim.com)
The ab-baring cut-out design highlighted her toned figure, while the halter neck added a flattering touch. Set against the tropical surroundings of the U.S. Virgin Islands, this one-piece radiates a sense of effortless glamour, making it a must-have for your swimwear wardrobe. This gorgeous moody brown suit is not just a feast for the eyes; it’s also incredibly versatile. Perfect for lounging by the pool or taking a dip in the ocean, this piece pairs perfectly with sparkling accessories or a breezy cover-up.
This year, the TV host and designer cemented her status as an SI Swimsuit legend, starring in a group photo shoot for the 60th anniversary issue alongside other franchise icons.
“This is my seventh year shooting for the magazine—my lucky seventh. When I got the email [about being an official ‘legend,’ I screenshotted it. I’ve read it over and over again. Because this means more to me than I think a lot of people would understand,” she gushed while on location in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this year. “On a surface level, you think of a woman in a bikini in a magazine. At a young age, I saw these women who instilled confidence in me, who showed me that you can be more than a model. These women are moguls, they’re entrepreneurs, they’re personalities, they’re game changers. All of the women behind SI Swimsuit, they’re incredible. It really is a sisterhood.”