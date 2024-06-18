Lorena Durán Declares Monday Swimwear Her Coastal Summer Brand of Choice
If you ask Spanish model Lorena Durán where to look for swimwear this summer, she might just direct you to Monday Swimwear.
It has, after all, the brand been her go-to pick recently as she vacations on the island of Es Vedrà off the coast of Spain. Swimwear was the fashion of choice during her early summer trip, and Monday Swimwear outfitted her nicely for the occasion.
The model wore everything from a baby blue bikini with a matching linen pant set to a tan triangle set with a complementary knit cover-up. And while we would buy it all if we could, there are a few pieces we might prioritize on our shopping spree.
The following three garments from Monday Swimwear make for the most darling matching set for any day by the beach or ocean that this summer might have in store for you. But don’t take our word for it, just take a look at Durán’s latest Instagram post.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Monday Swimwear Palma Top - Raffia Summer Plaid, $84 (mondayswimwear.com)
A classic triangle bikini top, but with a textured twist. This pick from Monday Swimwear features a customizable fit and comes in over 20 colors and patterns. In other words, it should be your summer go-to.
Monday Swimwear Tamarama Bottom - Raffia Summer Plaid, $82 (mondayswimwear.com)
With a high-leg cut that is designed to flatter, these cheeky bottoms will leave you with minimal best tan lines.
Monday Swimwear Cozumel Dress - Raffia Crochet, $189 (mondayswimwear.com)
What better way to add to your tan bikini than with a matching knit cover-up? There is quite possibly nothing more chic than a coordinated moment, and this scoop neck maxi is the perfect style to sport over your Monday Swimwear bikini.