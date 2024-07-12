Shop Alix Earle’s Cheeky Monochrome Bikini From This Kelsey Merritt, Sixtine-Approved Brand
Alix Earle is declaring Monday Swimwear the it-girl bikini brand of the summer, and monochrome suits the moment this season. The TikTok sensation, who was SI Swimsuit‘s first-ever digital issue cover star last month, just wrapped up a trip across Europe, traveling from glamorous work events to magnificent weddings and even a few romantic couple’s getaways with her boyfriend and NFL player Braxton Berrios.
In her latest Instagram post the Hot Mess podcast host donned a super chic, quiet luxury-coded set from Monday Swimwear, an SI Swimsuit model-loved brand that Sixtine, Kelsey Merritt and Lorena Durán have been rocking recently.
Clovelly Top Black/Ivory, $100 and Palma Thong, $78 (mondayswimwear.com)
“He be feeding me pasta n lobstaaaa,” the 23-year-old captioned the post, referencing a viral line from “Area Codes” by Kali.
She posed thigh-deep in the sea green waters with a clear blue sky above her and island visible in the far off distance. She held a delicious, refreshing and perfect-looking Aperol Spritz in her hand. The New Jersey native and Miami resident accessorized with a Miu Miu straw bucket hat, gold double layered hoop earrings, a statement cross pendant necklace and oversized black sunglasses. The content creator was photographed from the side and behind for two cheeky snaps, as well as another up-close-and-personal, adorable smiling pic.
“A Monday girl forever 🔥,” Monday Swimwear commented.
“Euro queeeeen,” on-demand moving brand Lugg added.