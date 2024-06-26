SI Swim Model Sixtine Lives in Swimsuits: Here’s the Brand She Thinks Is Splurge Worthy
SI Swimsuit model Sixtine knows a thing or two about bikinis, and how to find the perfect one. And no, it’s not just because she’s a two-time brand star. The TikTok sensation, who has build her platform around body neutrality, first began gaining traction through her “Swimsuit Series.” The content creator documented the process of finding the best size 10 swimsuits on the market, focusing on security, size-inclusivity, quality, comfortability and price.
Sixtine cites Monday Swimwear as one of her favorite bikini brands of all time. While the 26-year-old loves a good thrifted item and tries to save where she can, she says Monday’s suits are truly worth the splurge. The brand regularly puts out new styles, colors and cuts with options for everyone.
“I love Monday Swimwear. I’ve never put on a Monday Swimsuit that I didn’t like. It’s pricey but it’s so good,” she tells SI Swimsuit while in Florida for the magazine’s 2024 issue launch festivities. “It’s good quality too, like it will last you. I’ve been trying to avoid fast fashion and very niche trends that are going to be out of style in a couple of months.”
Sixtine recently donned a chic, minimalist black-and-white set from the brand while on vacation with her boyfriend in Madeira, Portugal. She has raved about a ton of other styles from the brand on her platform, too.
“dress code: @mondayswimwear 🤍🖤,” Sixtine captioned the gorgeous series of pics of herself posing in a lush green garden, reading a book and sipping on a bottle of Coca-Cola.
