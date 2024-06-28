This Mindy Kaling-Approved Turquoise One-Piece Is a Must for Your Summer Adventures
Actress and producer Mindy Kaling recently shared an Instagram carousel of summery pics with her 6.3 million Instagram followers that has us immediately wanting to copy her sporty and chic swimwear style.
The 45-year-old screenwriter was photographed in action as she sported a turquoise one-piece from her own swimwear collaboration with Andie Swim. While Kaling initially launched her partnership with the company last summer, she introduced a new collection of “summer camp” styles this season.
The Rockley One-Piece, $118 (andieswim.com)
Available in both the bright aquamarine pictured above and baltic blue, the sporty suit features white piping along the straps and medium compression throughout. It’s also equipped with moderate bum coverage, so overall, this is a great option for getting active with some beach volleyball or playing in the sand with your kiddos.
Like us, plenty of Kaling’s Instagram followers were taken with her choice of swimwear and piped in to the comments section with praise.
“That turquoise is so good on you 🩱,” Meena Harris noted.
“Is this suit from your line?” one fan inquired. “Andddd love the double strap look @mindykaling.”
“Cute suit!” someone else chimed.
The other photos featured in the carousel gave fans a glimpse into the star’s life of late. Kaling posed with a meal from In-N-Out Burgers, shared snaps of her children playing, offered up pics of fresh strawberries and flowers, and posed for a few photos with friends. The Office star is a proud mom of three, who recently announced that she welcomed a daughter named Anne in February.