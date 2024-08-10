This Sleek Black and White Two-Piece Is Approved by SI Swimsuit’s Lorena Durán
We love nothing more than a fashion-filled Instagram photo dump, particularly when SI Swimsuit models share what they’ve been up to lately. Four-time brand star Lorena Durán offered up a few summertime highlights on Aug. 7, when she shared a carousel of fun pics with friends.
However, it’s the first pic in the carousel that we can’t get enough of: the 30-year-old model and friend Jocelyn Corona lounging in a pool in Monday Swimwear. Durán showed off her black and white string pick as she sat perched on a partially underwater pool chair with her hair slicked back. Shop her look below.
Palma Top, $84 and Barbados Bottom, $76 (mondayswimwear.com)
The string top, which is available in more than 20 different colors and patterns, is a classic triangle-shaped top with removable padding and gold hardware detail on the ties. Meanwhile, the cheeky bottoms offer minimal coverage and sit high up on the leg.
Other photos in Durán’s carousel included selfies in an elevator and airplane bathroom, as well as snaps with friends sharing a meal, exploring at night and more.
“Wow 😍,” the official Monday Swimwear brand replied in the comments section of Durán’s post.
Durán first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2020, when she traveled to Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands. She has since traveled to Montenegro, Puerto Rico and Portugal for her brand photo shoots.