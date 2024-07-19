This White String Two-Piece Yumi Nu Wore in Belize Has Adorable, Beachy Starfish Details
SI Swimsuit model Yumi Nu made her debut with the brand in Tampa, Fla., in 2021 and has wowed in the magazine each year since. She traveled to Montenegro with photographer James Macari in ’22, and made history when she became the first plus-size Asian model to land on the cover of the magazine, the same year that she made waves in the industry after gracing the front of Vogue Japan.
Yu, a New Jersey native, is more than just a model and musician. She’s also the founder and designer of sustainable, size-inclusive clothing brand Blueki.
She posed for Amanda Pratt in the breathtaking Caribbean island country of Dominica last year, and the 27-year-old worked with visual artist Derek Kettela in Belize for her appearance in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. The carefully curated combination of Nu’s gorgeous, long jet-black locks, plus the crystal blue waters of the Central America paradise and the on-set styling of sleek, classy, stringy all-white looks was simply perfection.
Below is one of our favorite suits from her most recent SI Swimsuit photo shoot. Shop more from the brand at astaresort.com.
Asta Resort White Juliana Bikini Top, $100 and White Juliana Bikini Bottom, $90 (astaresort.com)
This beautiful white set is so versatile. Featuring unique gold starfish hardware details, it’s ideal for any tropical beach vacation, while also being perfect for a glamorous bride-to-be’s bachelorette trip. It’s a fun, flirty, elevated take on the classic, timeless white triangle bikini.