Yumi Nu: 2024 Belize

Nu landed her cover girl dreams in 2022, as the star of that year’s front cover. The New Jersey native is also a musician and clothing entrepreneur. Her songs, available on all streaming platforms, pull from R&B influences. She launched her fashion brand, Blueki, in October ’22, with the goal of creating trendy, inclusive and ethically sourced pieces.
Placencia, a peninsula located on the southeastern coast of Belize, once a humble fishing village, has blossomed into a sought-after travel destination, offering a perfect blend of peace and excitement. With panoramic views of both the Caribbean Sea and the Placencia lagoon, it is the most perfect destination for any sort of traveler in the mood for some adventure. Placencia boasts diverse wildlife, from vibrant marine creatures and coral reefs to exotic birds. It’s also renowned for its authentic craft souvenirs, including intricately woven baskets and finely crafted wood carvings, all made by local artisans.
In order to enhance the truly breathtaking clear blue waters in Belize, the SI Swimsuit team opted for all white when it came to styling in Placencia. It was all about suits that featured unique textures, intricate cut-outs and fun silhouettes, all in various shades of ivory, cream and eggshell. From strappy silhouettes to bold, sheer moments, Nu put it all out there and served fierce energy as the all-white looks contrasted her dark features.
Hair: Adam Maclay for BA Reps using René Furterer & GHD Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Hourglass Cosmetics, Dior Beauty, and West Barn Co. Photographer: Derek Kettela
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Asta Resort. Scarf by Swimsuits for All x Camille Kostek. / Yumi Nu
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Montce. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MESHKI. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Skims. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Montce. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Asta Resort. Necklaces by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Montce. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Montce. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. Anklet by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by TRINA TURK. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Asta Resort. Necklaces by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
