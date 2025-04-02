The V-Shaped Blue Two-Piece Brianna LaPaglia Rocked for SI Swimsuit Is the Ideal Pool Look
Brianna LaPaglia matched the blue hue of the pool in her California photo shoot for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, giving her fans a reason to head out and purchase a similar style—or the same two-piece. Fortunately for shoppers, they won’t have to look far, as the one worn by the January 2025 digital cover star is still available to purchase.
From the brand Sommer Swim, this azure blue two-piece includes a balconette bralette top with dramatic straps. Ruched edges on the sides elevate this look even more by adding a dash of textured fabric. Another aspect that stands out with this top is the gold clasp bringing the cups together.
As for the bottom half of the swimsuit, this includes a V-shaped bikini bottom. While this piece provides an ample amount of coverage with its inclusion of thicker fabric, the cheekiness of the design allows for a bit more skin to show.
Harper Blue Fondale Balconette Bikini Top, $109 and Gina Blue Fondale Bikini Bottoms, $99
Another great option from Sommer Swim is the Crawford Blue Fondale top ($89). From the bright gold band placed in the middle to those thick straps adorning the shoulders, this bralette top is a stellar similar look. The best part about this piece is that it is currently on sale.
Another option is the Cece Blue Fondale top ($89) which is styled in the form of a strapless bandeau. This particular top is different from what LaPaglia wears in her California shoot, but it still provides glamorous vibes that are ideal for a day lounging in or by the pool.
Last but not least, another wonderful recommendation to replicate LaPaglia’s all-blue look is the Juliet Blue Fondale top ($99). This look is the best option for those who want to go with more of a traditional look with their bikini but don’t want to sacrifice style. And, like the content creator’s look, the two-piece has gold finishes that make the overall look pop.
While on set with SI Swimsuit, the 25-year-old reflected on how important her cover moment was.
“It’s a lot more than me looking quote-unquote hot in a swimsuit—it’s me reclaiming who I am as a woman, reclaiming my body and my decisions and my choices,” LaPaglia said. “This cover is me being me again and taking control of my life. This is my body; my body isn’t that experience, and even though I’m not 100% in it right now, this is me. This doesn’t have anything to do with anybody else.”