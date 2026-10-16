Tate McRae’s New Music Video Has Us Reminiscing About Our Fave Yacht-Ready Styles

On Thursday, Oct. 15, Tate McRae dropped the music video for her latest single “Housewife,” and the stylish seaside fashion had us missing summer 2026.

In the cool clips, the pop sensation—who’s also set to rock the runway at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this weekend—styled several sleek looks while walking around a mansion and enjoying time on a yacht. Overall, the playful piece proved that just because the chilly seasons are upon us, it doesn’t mean we can’t still embrace our favorite swimwear sets!

Of course, several moments from the fun music video also had us reminiscing about a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit looks. Over the years, the magazine has photographed models in similar locations, including many yacht-ready looks that served up pure luxury. From beautiful bikinis to unexpected one-pieces and beyond, these gorgeous styles are absolutely seaworthy.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yevrah. Body Chain by Goldish. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In 2024, Harvey channeled mermaid vibes aboard a sleek yacht in Mexico for her rookie feature. Photographed by Yu Tsai as the sun set on the shoreline, wearing an array of designer swimsuits inspired by classic 1980s swimwear spreads, the SI Swimsuit style team selected vibrant pops of color paired with over-the-top jewelry as the ultimate aesthetic for the longtime model’s day in the Caribbean.

To check out Harvey’s full 2024 gallery, click here.

Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL. Necklaces by Joie DiGiovanni. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

One year later, Earle posed for her own shoot on the water when she returned for round two with SI Swimsuit in Jamaica. Also photographed by Yu Tsai, the golden-hour shoot was a sun-drenched daydream, and the fashion embraced the location’s color palette and overall vibes for a unique mix of high-fashion cuts and wearable pieces.

To check out Earle’s full 2025 gallery, click here.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

For the 2026 issue, Moura joined SI Swimsuit legends and radiant rookies for her debut on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla. Photographed by Katherine Goguen, the Sundance Sailing Tour provided the magazine with an unforgettable shoot location, and the SI Swimsuit style team sought to balance bohemian beauty with coastal chic classics in the sail-away sets.

To check out Moura’s full 2026 gallery, click here.

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Sundance Sailing Tour off of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Spice Market. Earrings by Rowen Rose. Bracelet by Givenchy. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

For the July 2026 digital issue, Lizzo also boarded a stunning vessel for a fierce and fabulous cover feature. Photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist’s unique night shoot gave the final photos a sultry finish, and her fashion-forward wardrobe included several pieces from her own Yitty swimwear collection.

To check out Lizzo’s full 2026 digital gallery, click here.

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Kaftan by BODE. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

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