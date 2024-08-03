We’re Enamored With Julianne Hough’s Cherry Red Sequined Crop Top and Skirt Set
Right around this time last year, we started to see bright red take over the streets. All of the most fashionable celebrities found a way to incorporate the hue into their fall wardrobes. And just like that, it became the color of the season. Since, talk of the color has certainly dwindled, but not everyone has packed away their cherry-colored clothes—and for that, we’re grateful.
American actress Julianne Hough is one of the stylish celebrities who continues to rock the bright color a year after it took the runways and streets by storm. Her latest evening look was nothing short of a testament to her love for bright red. The 36-year-old stepped out for a sophisticated night out in a bright red sequined long sleeve top, which she styled off the shoulder, and a high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit. She complemented the set with a deep red lip and a chic handbag in the same hue.
It’s far from the first time that her expertly planned and executed style has caught our attention. The actress has a penchant for sleek, monochromatic looks (whether bright red or otherwise). Take, for example, her Milan Fashion Week roundup from early March. For an afternoon on the Italian streets, Hough opted for all-black everything: a sleek black mini dress, oversized blazer, pointed patent leather heels and a small black handbag. It was a testament to her attention to detail where fashion is concerned—much like her latest all-red outfit.