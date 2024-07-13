SI Swimsuit Model Berkleigh Wright’s Red and White Striped Swimsuit Is the Most Festive Pick of the Season
The Fourth of July may be behind us, but it’s never too late (or too early) to rock a red-and-white striped swimsuit. Maybe you’re throwing an U.S.-themed Olympics party to commemorate the Paris Games, or maybe you’re just in need of a good two-piece to get you through to the end of summer. Either way, we have the perfect pick for you: the Lybethras Swim White and Red Brazilian Bikini ($160).
2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Berkleigh Wright sported the suit during her debut brand photo shoot in Belize, and ever since, we’ve been hooked on the style. Designed by Brazilian swimwear brand, Lybethras Swim, the red-and-white striped triangle suit is as flattering as it is vibrant. The silhouette, combined with the bright print, is guaranteed to turn heads.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Lybethras Swim White and Red Brazilian Bikini, $160 (lybethras.com)
Sold as a set, this bikini from Lybethras Swim is more than worth your money. It features a halter neck string bikini top complete with a cinch-able fit, and a pair of tie-side, moderate coverage bottoms to match.
Lybethras Swim doesn’t just offer fashion forward styles and bright prints, though. The brand is known for its dedication to sustainability. According to the website, Lybethras is one of the first companies in Brazil to use sustainable fabrics for their swimwear. So, not only will you make a statement in your striped string bikini, but—by opting for Lybethras—you will be making a difference, too.