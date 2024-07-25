4 New Red Swimsuits We’re Snagging From Bromelia Swimwear This Month
Red swimwear is all the rage this summer, as evidenced by several features in this year’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. For example, brand rookies Berkleigh Wright, Brittany Mahomes and Xandra Pohl were each photographed in Belize, where their photo shoots in San Pedro were inspired by all red everything. Plus, everyone from Danica Patrick to Kendall Jenner is embracing the vibrant, trendy color on the beach IRL.
Fittingly, several of Bromelia Swimwear’s new summer arrivals embody the popular color of the season. Below, shop a few of our favorite red hot picks from the brand to rock the bold hue in style this summer.
Maragogi Reversible Triangle Top, $110 and Maragogi Reversible Bottoms, $110 in “Cobalto” (bromeliaswimwear.com)
This reversible triangle top and matching bottoms feature a vibrant blue, pink and red suit on one side, or a plain cobalt blue one on the other. SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan wore a variation of this suit in this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue during her photo shoot in Mexico.
São Conrado V-Strap One-Piece, $194 in “Guarana” (bromeliaswimwear.com)
Another reversible suit, this ruby red one-piece features a hot pink hue on the opposite side and comes equipped with adjustable straps to fit your torso.
Bonito Twist Triangle Top, $98 and Bahia Adjustable Bottoms, $98 in “Guarana” (bromeliaswimwear.com)
We adore this twisty top, which features a cute knotted detail at the bust. Meanwhile, the bottoms are super cheeky and suitable for when you’re feeling bold.
Anastacia Strappy One-Piece, $218 in “Papoula” (bromeliaswimwear.com)
This sweet poppy patterned one-piece can be worn with a plain red reversible side, and it offers a bodysuit-like fit.
Shop all of Bromelia Swimwear’s new arrivals here.