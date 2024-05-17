The Ladies of SI Swimsuit Radiate in Red at the New York City Launch Party
The ladies of SI Swimsuit brought the fire to the SI Swimsuit 60th anniversary party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 16. Opting for red looks for the red carpet issue launch, SI Swimsuit legends Lily Aldridge, Christie Brinkley, Hunter McGrady and Maye Musk all wore the power color while each showing off their individual style.
Hunter McGrady
McGrady, who landed her first SI Swimsuit Issue cover this year, stunned in a red long-sleeve satin dress by Safiyaa and her hair mostly up with a few wavy pieces in front. Makeup artist Jodie Boland kept her glam soft to let the dress do all the talking. Inside the party, the mom of two was joined by husband Brian Keys, and she changed into a white corseted top with matching pants. For McGrady’s 2024 photo shoot, she flew to Mexico and was also photographed with fellow brand legends in Hollywood, Fla. This is her sixth time appearing in the SI Swimsuit Issue.
Christie Brinkley
Brinkley turned heads in a dramatic red gown with a high slit by Norma Kamali. As the first SI Swimsuit model to appear on three consecutive covers, she is a brand icon who never disappoints with her style. And on the carpet, she had so much fun posing with her her extra long sleeves. The Bellissima wine founder opted for white Christian Louboutin pumps, a purse by Judith Leiber and a bold red lip to finish the look.
Lily Aldridge
Ten years since making her debut in SI Swimsuit’s 50th anniversary as a cover star, Aldridge was the epitome of glam at the 60th anniversary celebration. Aldridge, who has been featured four times in the issue, wore a gorgeous vintage Donna Karan one-shouldered crimson gown. With a dress as beautiful as this, she kept her jewels to a minimum and chose pieces from David Yurman.
Maye Musk
Musk got the memo and showed up in a glitzy Carolina Herrera dress and Larroude red sandals. The 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, who is also in this year’s legends issue, radiated on the carpet and inside, where she caught up with Aldridge.