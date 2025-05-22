Winnie Harlow Shares Breathtaking Beach Selfies Wearing Itty-Bitty Black Bikini
Winnie Harlow is kicking off summer with a breathtaking, fiery pic. The supermodel, who recently got engaged to longtime partner and pro basketball player Kyle Kuzma, is soaking up some sun beachside at The Setai in Miami—and her Instagram grid is reaping the benefits of some stunning, steamy content.
Harlow showed off her slim, sculpted figure in a classic black string bikini as she snapped a 0.5x selfie—expertly using her back camera and the zoomed-out feature to showcase her dreamy surroundings. Behind the 30-year-old was nothing but clear blue skies, not a cloud in sight, soft beige sand and miles of deep blue water.
The former Victoria’s Secret Angel accessorized with clear oversized glasses and a chic stack of chunky gold necklaces. Her coily crimson locks were tied atop her head, and she opted for a minimal beachy glam look including winged eyeliner, a bronzed base, wispy lashes, feathered brows and a perfectly plump, glossy mauve lip.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
In the second snap—a closer pic of her laying on a lounge chair covered in white towels—Harlow cheekily showed off her Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30 ($16) resting on her skin, secured by her itty-bitty triangle-style swim top.
“@cayskin vibin 🌞,” the Canada native captioned the carousel shared with her 10 million followers on May 20.
The official Cay Skin account also posted a glamorous pic from her phone photo shoot on Miami Beach.
“She bottled the glow just for you! Winnie Harlow is spotted mixing Isle Glow SPF 45 with Mo'Bay Mineral SPF Drops for a subtle beachy glow! 🌴 Get your glow cayskin.com,” the brand wrote.
Harlow reminded everyone of her status as an SI Swimsuit legend, who posed for the 2019 issue in the Bahamas and returned to the fold last year in honor of the milestone 60th anniversary issue.
“It feels empowering as a woman to be recognized alongside so many legendary women who are revered for their talent, intellect, business acumen, philanthropic contributions, and for breaking down boundaries for women in their respective fields,” she gushed at the time, while on set with 26 fellow franchise stalwarts in Hollywood, Fla. “When we were on set the day of the shoot, I was in awe of all the generations of accomplished women who were around me; it filled me with a sense of pride to be working alongside them, but also a sense of motivation to continue to empower the next generation of strong women.”