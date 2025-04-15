Swimsuit

WNBA Draft 2025: Hailey Van Lith, Paige Bueckers, Saniya Rivers and More Fashion Moments

The newest class of the WNBA did not disappoint with their style as they stepped onto the orange carpet.

Hailey Van Lith, Kiki Iriafen at the 2025 WNBA Draft
Hailey Van Lith, Kiki Iriafen at the 2025 WNBA Draft / Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The new class of WNBA athletes has been making statements on the court since their freshman year. The same could be said for their off-the-court fashion at the 2025 WNBA Draft held at The Shed in New York City’s Hudson Yards. SI Swimsuit April Digital Cover Star Hailey Van Lith, Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and more were among the women awaiting to find out their next move.

Upon arriving to the WNBA orange carpet presented by Coach (the new official handbag partner of the league), the one thing that was known was that the star athletes brought their style A-game. They followed suit similar to last year when Caitlin Clark showed up dressed in Prada, and Angel Reese stunned in a hooded Bronx and Banco metallic silver dress.

Saniya Rivers let her bag do the talking while Georgia Amoore was styled by none other than NBA great Russell Westbrook. Keep scrolling for the fashion moments that will forever be cemented as the looks worn as they kickstarted their professional careers.

Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers WNBA Draft 2025
Paige Bueckers / Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The no. 1 draft pick, who will be heading to the Dallas Wings, spread her own as she turned heads on the carpet. The UConn player wore an oversized purple blazer, wide leg pants and vest that were all embellished with sparkles. The laidback look was complemented by a black bag with gold hardware and black lug boots. As for her glam, Beuckers’s long blonde locks were styled in the ultimate beach wave.

Hailey Van Lith 

Hailey Van Lith at the WNBA Draft 2025
Hailey Van Lith / Cindy Ord/Getty Images

For her big moment, Hailey Van Lith stepped onto the orange carpet in a black long-sleeved mini sequin dress that showed off her muscular legs. Drafted at no. 11 to the Chicago Sky, Van Lith paired the sequined dress with a platform-heeled black sandal and clutch. Her hair was curled and pushed to one side to show off two bow hair pins.

Kiki Iriafen

Kiki Iriafen at the WNBA Draft 2025
Kiki Iriafen / Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kiki Iriafen was an absolute vision at the WNBA Draft where she learned she will be heading to the Washington Mystics. For her golden moment, Iriafen paid tribute to her Nigerian heritage in a custom dress by Brides by Nona designer Nneka C. Alexander and a mini silver Coach bag along with a traditional orange Nigerian bracelet and earrings.

Sonia Citron 

Sonia Citron at the WNBA Draft 2025
Sonia Citron / Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images

Joining Iriafen on the Washington Mystics, Sonia Citron brought the cool factor to the WNBA Draft. Citron wore a matching blazer and skirt that she paired with sunglasses and a black purse. Taking on a popular trend, she opted for socks with a heel to finish the look.

Aneesah Morrow

Aneesah Morrow at the WNBA Draft 2025
Aneesah Morrow / Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Another who went with an all-black look, Aneesah Morrow chose a full leather look with a strapless midi dress and high slit paired with a cropped leather bomber jacket and black Coach bag. To accept her new position with the Connecticut Sun, she decided to take the jacket off.

Georgia Amoore

Georgia Amoore at the WNBA Draft 2025
Georgia Amoore / Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

In a draft first, Georgia Amoore was styled by none other than Russell Westbrook. The Australian basketball player marked this moment in an Honor the Gift (fitting name!) black leather blazer with white-stitch floral embroidery that was cropped to her liking. The new Washington Mystics player paired it with a matching mini skirt.

Saniya Rivers

Saniya Rivers at the WNBA Draft 2025
Saniya Rivers / Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images

Saniya Rivers’s bag said it all – the WNBA Been Poppin! Just as her bag caught the attention of revelers, so did her white suit and sneakers. Rivers, who landed with the Connecticut Sun, had a cropped asymmetrical shirt under the blazer.

Deja Kelly

Deja Kelly at the WNBA Draft 2025
Deja Kelly / Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Deja Kelly wore a power blazer look by An Only Child that cinched at the waist for the orange carpet. Kelly, who was a prominent force at Oregon and North Carolina, accessorized with a black pump and David Yurman jewelry and a Hublot watch.

Sarah Ashlee Barker

Sarah Ashlee Barker at the WNBA Draft 2025
Sarah Ashlee Barker / Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It’s as if Sarah Ashlee Barker knew she would become a Los Angeles Sparks player with her sparkly midi skirt and cropped long-sleeved shirt set. Barker wore silver metallic sandals to finish the look.

Dominique Malonga

Dominique Malonga at the WNBA Draft 2025
Dominique Malonga / Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images

French player Dominique Malonga, the no. 2 pick, took the carpet by storm in a classic suit by Louis Vuitton for her big moment. The 6’6” forward will be heading to the Seattle Storm –very apropos!

Nika Muhl

Nika Muhl at the WNBA Draft 2025
Nika Muhl / Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Croatian basketball player also brought a piece of home with her in her look. The black pantsuit was designed by Croatian brand Y/GIA. The outfit also consisted of a black crop top and a chain of keys draped across her body.

Serena Sundell

Serena Sundell at the WNBA Draft 2025
Serena Sundell / Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

Serena Sundell is also heading to Seattle with Malonga. The former Kansas State Wildcat, who wore a black strapless gown, will also join her brother Jalen as he is on the Seahawks.

Published
Alisandra Puliti
ALISANDRA PULITI

Alisandra Puliti is a NYC-based entertainment journalist with over 15 years of experience. Before joining the SI Swimsuit team as a contributing editor, the Penn State alum held several positions at HELLO! and HOLA! Media, Us Weekly and OK! Magazine. Throughout her tenure, she has been a fixture at events such as the Golden Globes to the Cannes Film Festival and has interviewed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana and more of Hollywood’s elite. A self-professed ‘social homebody,’ when she isn’t home binge-watching the newest streaming series or perfecting pasta dishes, her constant wanderlust has her packing her bags and heading out for a new adventure –most likely back to Italy!

