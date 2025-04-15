WNBA Draft 2025: Hailey Van Lith, Paige Bueckers, Saniya Rivers and More Fashion Moments
The new class of WNBA athletes has been making statements on the court since their freshman year. The same could be said for their off-the-court fashion at the 2025 WNBA Draft held at The Shed in New York City’s Hudson Yards. SI Swimsuit April Digital Cover Star Hailey Van Lith, Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and more were among the women awaiting to find out their next move.
Upon arriving to the WNBA orange carpet presented by Coach (the new official handbag partner of the league), the one thing that was known was that the star athletes brought their style A-game. They followed suit similar to last year when Caitlin Clark showed up dressed in Prada, and Angel Reese stunned in a hooded Bronx and Banco metallic silver dress.
Saniya Rivers let her bag do the talking while Georgia Amoore was styled by none other than NBA great Russell Westbrook. Keep scrolling for the fashion moments that will forever be cemented as the looks worn as they kickstarted their professional careers.
Paige Bueckers
The no. 1 draft pick, who will be heading to the Dallas Wings, spread her own as she turned heads on the carpet. The UConn player wore an oversized purple blazer, wide leg pants and vest that were all embellished with sparkles. The laidback look was complemented by a black bag with gold hardware and black lug boots. As for her glam, Beuckers’s long blonde locks were styled in the ultimate beach wave.
Hailey Van Lith
For her big moment, Hailey Van Lith stepped onto the orange carpet in a black long-sleeved mini sequin dress that showed off her muscular legs. Drafted at no. 11 to the Chicago Sky, Van Lith paired the sequined dress with a platform-heeled black sandal and clutch. Her hair was curled and pushed to one side to show off two bow hair pins.
Kiki Iriafen
Kiki Iriafen was an absolute vision at the WNBA Draft where she learned she will be heading to the Washington Mystics. For her golden moment, Iriafen paid tribute to her Nigerian heritage in a custom dress by Brides by Nona designer Nneka C. Alexander and a mini silver Coach bag along with a traditional orange Nigerian bracelet and earrings.
Sonia Citron
Joining Iriafen on the Washington Mystics, Sonia Citron brought the cool factor to the WNBA Draft. Citron wore a matching blazer and skirt that she paired with sunglasses and a black purse. Taking on a popular trend, she opted for socks with a heel to finish the look.
Aneesah Morrow
Another who went with an all-black look, Aneesah Morrow chose a full leather look with a strapless midi dress and high slit paired with a cropped leather bomber jacket and black Coach bag. To accept her new position with the Connecticut Sun, she decided to take the jacket off.
Georgia Amoore
In a draft first, Georgia Amoore was styled by none other than Russell Westbrook. The Australian basketball player marked this moment in an Honor the Gift (fitting name!) black leather blazer with white-stitch floral embroidery that was cropped to her liking. The new Washington Mystics player paired it with a matching mini skirt.
Saniya Rivers
Saniya Rivers’s bag said it all – the WNBA Been Poppin! Just as her bag caught the attention of revelers, so did her white suit and sneakers. Rivers, who landed with the Connecticut Sun, had a cropped asymmetrical shirt under the blazer.
Deja Kelly
Deja Kelly wore a power blazer look by An Only Child that cinched at the waist for the orange carpet. Kelly, who was a prominent force at Oregon and North Carolina, accessorized with a black pump and David Yurman jewelry and a Hublot watch.
Sarah Ashlee Barker
It’s as if Sarah Ashlee Barker knew she would become a Los Angeles Sparks player with her sparkly midi skirt and cropped long-sleeved shirt set. Barker wore silver metallic sandals to finish the look.
Dominique Malonga
French player Dominique Malonga, the no. 2 pick, took the carpet by storm in a classic suit by Louis Vuitton for her big moment. The 6’6” forward will be heading to the Seattle Storm –very apropos!
Nika Muhl
The Croatian basketball player also brought a piece of home with her in her look. The black pantsuit was designed by Croatian brand Y/GIA. The outfit also consisted of a black crop top and a chain of keys draped across her body.
Serena Sundell
Serena Sundell is also heading to Seattle with Malonga. The former Kansas State Wildcat, who wore a black strapless gown, will also join her brother Jalen as he is on the Seahawks.