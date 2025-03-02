NCAA Athlete Paige Bueckers Knows Winning Starts With Self-Care
Paige Bueckers plays to win, and that means treating her body and mind with the same care she gives her game. Whether leading the University of Connecticut to championship contention or preparing for the 2025 WNBA Draft, the basketball phenom is constantly pushing her limits. But between grueling workouts and back-to-back games, her hair and scalp take a hit. That’s why she’s stepping into a new role—one that’s all about balance. As one of CeraVe’s newly appointed Heads of CeraVe, Bueckers is using her platform to remind athletes that self-care isn’t just about recovery—it’s about confidence too.
“I have struggled with coloring my hair and I wear braids a lot, so I do some good damage to my hair,” Bueckers admits. “Finding the right products like the CeraVe shampoo and conditioner has done wonders for me.” The campaign, designed to normalize conversations around scalp health, highlights how common issues like dandruff affect even top-tier athletes.
And while her skills on the court might steal the spotlight, the 23-year-old knows looking good plays a part in feeling good, too. Her goal is always to be tough on the court, gentle on the scalp.
Beyond its lineup of dermatologist-developed products, the Head of CeraVe campaign leans into humor, making scalp care less of a chore and more of a conversation. The funniest part was seeing her face on a bobblehead shampoo bottle. “That was probably the most unique and creative idea that I’ve enjoyed,” she shares with SI Swimsuit. It’s a reminder that even the most serious competitors can have fun with self-care.
For Bueckers, prioritizing self-care isn’t just a luxury—it’s a non-negotiable. “When you look good, you feel good and you play good,” she says. Whether it’s skincare, haircare or wellness, she believes consistency is key. “If you do things to damage your hair, make sure you do things to undo the damage.” And the Minnesota native is clear on one thing: embracing beauty doesn’t take away from being a serious athlete. “You can be girly and play sports, too. Having your hair done, your nails done or wearing makeup doesn’t make you any less of a hooper or whatever sport you play,” she says.
As part of the cosmetics brand’s Head of CeraVe campaign, the NCAA athlete joins NBA star Anthony Davis and social media sensation Charli D’Amelio to help destigmatize scalp health and introduce the brand’s dermatologist-developed Hydrating Anti-Dandruff and Gentle Hydrating haircare lines. The campaign sheds light on the reality that 1 in 5 people suffer from dandruff, yet many struggle to find solutions that are both effective and gentle. With products formulated to eliminate flakes, reduce irritation and maintain moisture, CeraVe aims to make scalp care as routine as skincare—something Bueckers fully embraces.
Whether she’s leading her team to victory or preparing for the next chapter in her career, Bueckers understands that self-care is part of the game. And with CeraVe in her corner, she’s making sure that both her skills and her scalp stay in peak condition.
Learn more at cerave.com, and shop the brand‘s new haircare products, including the hydration line, on Amazon, Target or your local drugstore.