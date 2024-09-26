WNBA Rookie Cameron Brink Flaunts Long Legs in Denim Mini, Knee-High Boots
Cameron Brink closed out her rookie WNBA season the way she started it: in style.
Since the first regular season basketball game of 2024, the Stanford alumna has made her intentions clear. She, like the other star rookies who began their professional careers this season, wants to bring more attention to the league. To do that, the group of young athletes (Brink included) have been relying on two things: great basketball and good fashion.
If that wasn’t clear all season long, the Los Angeles Sparks forward certainly made it so during her last tunnel walk of the season. For the occasion, the 22-year-old stepped out in a dark denim mini dress with a strapless neckline and a figure-hugging fit. She paired it with an oversized denim jacket, brown suede knee-high boots and a matching brown suede handbag.
Much like her other game day styles, this latest was nothing if not a testament to her impeccable fashion sense. Even in her college days, Brink made an effort of showing off her penchant for good fashion—and now that she’s in the WNBA, she has only stepped up her game.
Last fall, she made that commitment to fashion explicit. While her main prerogative at the time—enjoying her senior year of college, and her last as a Stanford Cardinal—was deciding whether to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft or return to school for her fifth and final year of eligibility, Brink had her eyes trained on future opportunities as well. Sure, she had known she wanted to play professional basketball for about as long as she had been playing the game. But, as she grew older, her priorities expanded to include other ventures, too. Namely, fashion.
She said as much in an interview last October, and her actions ever since—in the form of magazine editorials, brand campaigns and glamorous pre-game looks—have only reinforced that notion. Brink is committed to basketball, of course, but she’s likewise committed to honing her personal style.
Sitting in last place in the league standings as the 2024 regular season came to a close, the Sparks failed to make the playoffs. Thus, Brink’s pre-game style has come to a premature end. But we know the rookie (whose season, like her game day style, was cut short by an ACL injury back in June) will return in 2025 with just as much passion—on the basketball court and off of it.