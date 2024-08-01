Swimsuit

Cameron Brink Reveals Who She Thinks Is the Best-Dressed WNBA Player

Hint: the athlete is a one-time SI Swimsuit model.

Ananya Panchal

Cameron Brink / Melanie Fidler/Getty Images

From one fashionista and star athlete to another, Cameron Brink is applauding a fellow WNBA player on her style. The Los Angeles Sparks rookie, who was the No. 2 overall pick at this year’s historic draft, is a new brand ambassador for Mattress Firm. In a recent promo video, the brand’s social team asked the 22-year-old a series of rapid fire questions. In addition to revealing juggling as her secret talent and sharing that her go-to artists to listen to ahead of a game are Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar, Brink also gave a special shout-out to Skylar Diggins-Smith as the best dressed player in the WNBA.

We totally understand why. The one-time SI Swimsuit model has a phenomenal personal sense of style, which includes her fabulous, glamorous, cool and versatile pre-game outfits. From a neon green oversized set to a super Barbie-coded magenta power suit, the Seattle Storm point guard never shies away from color. She’s also a lover of all sorts of aesthetics and statement items, from a city girl midi coat and futuristic street style to sporty mesh moments and preppy sweater vests.

Skylar Diggins-Smith / Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images

The mom of two, who shares her kids with husband Daniel Smith, simply describes her style as “what I like.” There are no rules or fad-following. The 2020 Olympic gold medalist and six-time WNBA All Star is a trendsetter, and she gravitates toward pieces she can wear multiple times in different ways, for different occasions.

Skylar Diggins-Smith / Scott Eklund/Getty Images

“I love fashion, but more importantly, it’s essential for me to feel comfortable in every facet of my life,” the 33-year-old told Essence. “My closet kind of grew [since I was drafted to the WNBA in 2013] and I started seeing how I can wear my clothes multiple times in different ways and reimagining them in different ways with layering. I definitely educated myself a bit more [about fashion] and learned my body and how to accentuate my body type.”

Skylar Diggins-Smith / Scott Eklund/Getty Images
