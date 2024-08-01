Cameron Brink Reveals Who She Thinks Is the Best-Dressed WNBA Player
From one fashionista and star athlete to another, Cameron Brink is applauding a fellow WNBA player on her style. The Los Angeles Sparks rookie, who was the No. 2 overall pick at this year’s historic draft, is a new brand ambassador for Mattress Firm. In a recent promo video, the brand’s social team asked the 22-year-old a series of rapid fire questions. In addition to revealing juggling as her secret talent and sharing that her go-to artists to listen to ahead of a game are Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar, Brink also gave a special shout-out to Skylar Diggins-Smith as the best dressed player in the WNBA.
We totally understand why. The one-time SI Swimsuit model has a phenomenal personal sense of style, which includes her fabulous, glamorous, cool and versatile pre-game outfits. From a neon green oversized set to a super Barbie-coded magenta power suit, the Seattle Storm point guard never shies away from color. She’s also a lover of all sorts of aesthetics and statement items, from a city girl midi coat and futuristic street style to sporty mesh moments and preppy sweater vests.
The mom of two, who shares her kids with husband Daniel Smith, simply describes her style as “what I like.” There are no rules or fad-following. The 2020 Olympic gold medalist and six-time WNBA All Star is a trendsetter, and she gravitates toward pieces she can wear multiple times in different ways, for different occasions.
“I love fashion, but more importantly, it’s essential for me to feel comfortable in every facet of my life,” the 33-year-old told Essence. “My closet kind of grew [since I was drafted to the WNBA in 2013] and I started seeing how I can wear my clothes multiple times in different ways and reimagining them in different ways with layering. I definitely educated myself a bit more [about fashion] and learned my body and how to accentuate my body type.”
