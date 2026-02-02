XANDRA Brings Paige Spiranac Energy to the Green in Red Halter Dress
We love a good photo dump as much as the next person, and XANDRA’s latest Instagram carousel featured a compilation of images showcasing her latest adventures.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model’s Jan. 31 post included selfies, florals, food, bikinis, pics with friends (including fellow brand star Olivia Dunne), a red carpet outfit and more. Slide 14 of XANDRA’s post made us do a double take, as the blonde beauty was photographed on the golf course. With her long, voluminous locks cascading over her shoulders and a plunging red halter mini dress as her clothing of choice, we nearly confused her for a fellow brand model: SI Swimsuit legend Paige Spiranac.
In the pic, XANDRA was captured mid strut as she walked away from a golf flag. In addition to her eye-catching dress, she wore white athletic shoes and sneakers and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. Plenty of the model’s Instagram followers piped into the comments section, including Spiranac herself, who complimented XANDRA on her golf course attire.
“Where did you get that red athletic dress?” she inquired. “It’s so cute!”
“Loverrrrr❤️,” Dunne chimed.
Spiranac, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Aruba in 2018, is known for her casual golf course attire, which is similar in aesthetic to the laid-back vibes XANDRA displayed in her recent post. And while Spiranac’s ensembles for a round of golf are often the topic of conversation online, she has previously spoken out about switching from gymnastics to golf as a teen and transitioning her existing wardrobe over to her new sport.
“I was a gymnast before I switched into golf, and so I was so comfortable wearing spandex and very little of it because that’s just what you wear when you’re wearing a leotard and you’re competing,” Spiranac stated in a 2023 interview. “And so when I switched into golf, we were struggling a little bit financially and so I didn’t have the luxury to go out and buy a whole new golf-appropriate wardrobe, and so I wore what was in my closet, which was workout clothes.”
These days, Spiranac is a golf instructor and content creator who continues to put together incredible looks for a round of golf, whether she’s feeling sporty or girly on any given day. And while we have yet to see the Colorado native and XANDRA team up on the course for a round, judging by this latest Instagram interaction, maybe the pairing is in the cards!