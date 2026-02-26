Swimsuit

Recreate Claire Kittle’s Sporty Seaside Set From Her SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Feature

If you’re a fan of athletic styles, the digital cover model’s two-toned look is for you.

Bailey Colon

Claire Kittle was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit released its first group digital cover earlier this month, featuring the inaugural models of 2026: Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Normani, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Christen Goff. Every SI Swimsuit star secured a solo front-page shot on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Fla., area, and, while all on location, they tried on multicolored swimwear for this smiling shot as a group captured by photographer Katherine Goguen.

Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Normani, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Christen Goff were photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Brittany’s swimsuit top by Madibu, bottom by FAE. Haley, Normani, Claire and Christen’s swimsuits by Andi Bagus. Ronika’s swimsuit by Chloe Rose. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated.

Today, however, we’re breaking down one particular look in the sunshine-filled snap—and that look, of course, is Kittle’s red and white ensemble. The Iowa native and HOSS Tailgate Tour founder showcased two crimson bikinis in her solo cover shoot, and donned two items from Andi Bagus in the singular image above.

Shop Kittle’s two-toned look

Although Kittle repped an ensemble entirely from Andi Bagus for her coastal look, to recreate the model’s outfit, you’ll need two separate items.

For bottoms, Kittle wore the brand’s Ryder 2-Tone Thong ($39), and while her specific cropped tee is not available on the site at the time of this article’s publication, you can curate a similar style with the label’s Tiny T ($49). Both the model’s top and the Tiny T feature a vibrant red hue and a contrasting white neckline, while the latter provides more middrift coverage and omits the white stripes on its shoulders.

Claire Kittle was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by FAE. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to her cover image, Kittle swooned over the accolade. Five days after it was released on Feb. 5, she took to Instagram to share the snap along with some candid clips from her time in the Sunshine State.

“I worked my butt off for two months to look and feel my absolute best and I’m so proud of that strong girl,” she wrote as part of the post’s lengthy caption, written to her over 400,000 followers on the app. She continued, “Here’s your sign to say ‘yes, why the hell not’ to the pinch me scary opportunities that call—they always turn out to be the most rewarding. I can’t wait til I’m 80 and my granddaughters think I’m an icon. Confidence is King, Queens.”

Additionally, Kittle celebrated the feat with her husband, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, and fellow digital cover models Goff, Cavinder, Mahomes and 2024 digital cover star Ilona Maher at a celebratory cocktail party in San Francisco.

Check out Kittle’s full digital cover shoot here!

