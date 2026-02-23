Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne Calls Out 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue Cover in Trendy TikTok Throwback

The former gymnast joined Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek Pinault and Lauren Chan with a front-page spot on the magazine’s most-recent issue.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga.
While Olivia Dunne’s SI Swimsuit cover hit newsstands in May 2025, the three-time SI Swimsuit model resurfaced the front-page image to TikTok over the weekend.

The post, which featured two frames of the 23-year-old New Jersey native, was set to an adaption of Rihanna’s 2016 tune, “Kiss It Better.” The first pic, of Dunne in the gym wearing a gray crewneck and cream sweatpants, was set to the song’s lyrics “been waiting on the sunshine,” before the second frame—of Dunne’s cover image in Bermuda—finished the line on the screen: “boy I think I need that back.”

Olivia Dunne on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue wearing an animal print bikini in Bermuda.
The former LSU gymnast wrote underneath the pair of images, “this was too good to pass up,” in reference to her participation in the trend on the social media platform.

Dunne first appeared in the fold as a featured athlete in SI Swimsuit’s 2023 issue. She was photographed for the magazine in Puerto Rico for her inaugural campaign and in Portugal for her rookie feature, before heading to Bermuda for last year’s magazine. Fellow brand models Achieng Agutu, Kate Austin, Lauren Chan, Ilona Maher, Brooks NaderJena Sims and Ellie Thumann also posed in the same seaside location.

Olivia Dunne poses for her 2025 SI Swimsuit cover wearing a zebra print monokini.
“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside,” Dunne declared of her accomplishment. She was originally surprised with the news in a video call with the SI Swimsuit team.

“I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model,” she continued. “Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”

Dunne shared a cover spot with three more SI Swimsuit models for its 2025 issue, including fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles. The Olympica athlete, who is currently in the midst of her senior season with the UCLA gymnastics team, was photographed in Boca Raton. Meanwhile, three-time brand model Chan, who also posed in Bermuda, scored her first front-page spot with the magazine, and Salma Hayek Pinault made her SI Swimsuit debut with a shoot in Mexico.

BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

