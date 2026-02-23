Olivia Dunne Calls Out 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue Cover in Trendy TikTok Throwback
While Olivia Dunne’s SI Swimsuit cover hit newsstands in May 2025, the three-time SI Swimsuit model resurfaced the front-page image to TikTok over the weekend.
View Dunne's TikTok post here!
The post, which featured two frames of the 23-year-old New Jersey native, was set to an adaption of Rihanna’s 2016 tune, “Kiss It Better.” The first pic, of Dunne in the gym wearing a gray crewneck and cream sweatpants, was set to the song’s lyrics “been waiting on the sunshine,” before the second frame—of Dunne’s cover image in Bermuda—finished the line on the screen: “boy I think I need that back.”
The former LSU gymnast wrote underneath the pair of images, “this was too good to pass up,” in reference to her participation in the trend on the social media platform.
Dunne first appeared in the fold as a featured athlete in SI Swimsuit’s 2023 issue. She was photographed for the magazine in Puerto Rico for her inaugural campaign and in Portugal for her rookie feature, before heading to Bermuda for last year’s magazine. Fellow brand models Achieng Agutu, Kate Austin, Lauren Chan, Ilona Maher, Brooks Nader, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann also posed in the same seaside location.
View Olivia Dunne’s full 2025 SI Swimsuit gallery here!
“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside,” Dunne declared of her accomplishment. She was originally surprised with the news in a video call with the SI Swimsuit team.
“I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model,” she continued. “Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”
Dunne shared a cover spot with three more SI Swimsuit models for its 2025 issue, including fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles. The Olympica athlete, who is currently in the midst of her senior season with the UCLA gymnastics team, was photographed in Boca Raton. Meanwhile, three-time brand model Chan, who also posed in Bermuda, scored her first front-page spot with the magazine, and Salma Hayek Pinault made her SI Swimsuit debut with a shoot in Mexico.