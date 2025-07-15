XANDRA Embraces This Forever Flattering Trend With Summery Crop Top Look
XANDRA channeled some serious Y2K Britney Spears red carpet vibes for her latest ensemble, and we’re all on board for this throwback look.
For the DJ and SI Swimsuit model’s latest outing, she donned an all-denim look—or a “Canadian Tuxedo” for the more cultured among us—and it has us all digging back through our closet for those structured denim delights we decided were very much last season.
In a new photo drop on Instagram, XANDRA sported a cropped, fitted denim vest and low-rise bootcut jeans, which only further honed into those all-important Y2K vibes. She then layered even more denim on top of the look with an oversized jean jacket. Captioning the photos, “Last week of our east coast summer,” the DJ was an absolute vision in her all-blue ensemble.
Her long blonde tresses were parted down the middle and styled in full-body waves for a subtle, chic final look. Her makeup was a signature sultry XANDRA glam, with dewy skin, pink cheeks, strong eyebrows and glossy lips taking center stage.
But this denim daydream was only one of the many gorgeous outfits XANDRA donned for her latest photo drop, with other standouts including an all-black mini dress moment and a bright purple bikini layered with more denim pieces, which served as the perfect reminder that this SI Swimsuit model knows a thing or two about how to rock some stunning swimwear. There was also an absolutely adorable puppy present in several of the photos—this has nothing to do with her outfits, but what kind of journalist would I be if I didn’t report all of the most important facts?!
“😍 😍😍 so beautiful,” Kelsey Anderson wrote in the comments of the photo set.
“Wow you are absolutely stunning,” a follower added.
“Truly breathtaking inside and out ✨,” another fan exclaimed.
And we’d have to agree with all of the above! As previously noted, XANDRA is a proud member of the SI Swimsuit family, having first partnered with the brand during the 2023 Swim Week runway show in Miami, where she acted as the DJ for the evening while also surprising the audience with a turn on the catwalk. She then shot with photographer Derek Kettela in Belize for the 2024 issue before returning in 2025 for another breathtaking shoot, this time with photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
But everything came full circle when the model walked in the 2025 Swim Week runway show in Miami back in May, where she sported three fantastic swimwear looks from fan favorite brands, including Ola Vida, Andi Bagus and Understated Leather.