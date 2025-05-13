XANDRA: 2025 Jamaica

XANDRA launched her career after discovering she had a passion for music—particularly the hottest beats. Her talent helped her to become a successful DJ, releasing songs like “Body Say” and “I’m Going Out,” which led to her reaching new heights in 2024. Having debuted with SI Swimsuit in Belize in 2024, the model and DJ returns to the magazine for her second feature, this year in Jamaica.
At night, a whole new world opens up that can’t be seen while Jamaica’s sun shines. Luminous Lagoon is evidence of the wonders hidden in Jamaica’s nightlife, as the waters that initially appear translucent in the daytime glow with a cerulean blue under the moon. A sight like this is a stark indication that there’s always more beneath the already stunning surface of this island nation.
Be it the seafoam green two-piece or the orange-tinted sunsets, the looks from this shoot embrace Jamaica’s bright colors. The SI Swimsuit fashion team leaned into a Slim Aarons aesthetic for XANDRA’s styling, capturing ‘70s vibes with stripes, high-waisted styles and satin fabrics.
Hair: Paul Norton at Tracey Mattingly Agency using Unite Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop!, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Yu Tsai
XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Sunglasses by Le Specs. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
