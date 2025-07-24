XANDRA Is a Neon Goddess in Orange Monokini With Daring Cut-Outs
XANDRA’s idea of post-show recovery is a boat, a bold swimsuit and the Balearic sun.
The DJ and two-time SI Swimsuit model is currently living her best Euro summer, and turning every destination into a runway while she’s at it. Fresh off an epic set at Ushuaïa Ibiza—one of the city’s most iconic venues—XANDRA made waves (literally) with her latest Instagram photo drop.
In the cover snap, the 24-year-old flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and sun-kissed glow while standing on the front deck of a boat, backdropped by sparkling blue water. The neon orange monokini she wore, complete with yellow halter neck straps, a massive front keyhole opening and bold side cut-outs, was the perfect mix of sporty and sultry.
It appears the SI Swimsuit model’s summer itinerary consists of playing the hottest set in town, then becoming the hottest person on the water. XANDRA—who made her debut with the brand in 2023 in Belize and returned for her sophomore shoot with photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica for the 2025 magazine—completed the look with her signature gold hoops, stacks of mixed metal rings and colorful braided bracelets.
Her glam was fresh and glowy with rosy cheeks, faux freckles and wispy lashes, while her long blonde hair was soaking wet and tousled after a much-needed dip in the ocean.
“I <3 Ibiza,” the Ohio native, who now lives in Miami, captioned the carousel, proof that she’s mixing business with pleasure in the best way possible. She also shared a jaw-dropping ’fit check on TikTok.
“ibizandra 🥂❤️🔥,” Shannon Hurley cleverly commented.
“Dude you’re so hot,” Christina Kirkman declared.
“Thriving,” SI Swimsuit fashion editor and XANDRA’s longtime stylist Margot Zamet chimed in.
“You’re kidding,” Troy Henley added.
“when I grow up I wanna b u,” Samantha Brielle Greenberg gushed.
The “Body Say,” “I Won’t Sleep” and “Feel Good” singer is currently on the getaway with best friend Mia Martini and Bachelor alum Kelsey Anderson. The trio is soaking up the full Ibiza experience—hopping from club to club, catching minimal sleep and making unforgettable memories.
And XANDRA has long served as an inspiration for women breaking into male-dominated industries, especially in music and entertainment.
“Everyone saying that I couldn’t do it or that I’m not a real DJ or that I have no idea what I’m doing, you know, I still get those comments to this day,” she told SI Swimsuit back in 2023, ahead of her first connection with the brand, where she was the official DJ for the annual Swim Week runway show. “I feel like [I’m] kind of really breaking that stereotype. You can be a normal girl that loves music. You don’t need to have crazy hair, like a crazy personality. You can be like a normal person and have goals and aspirations and just live your life. You don’t need to be crazy; you can just be yourself and do amazing things. Being a girl in the industry has been very, very difficult.”