Xandra Pohl Is Ready for Hot Girl Summer in This Fiery Red Set in Belize
Xandra Pohl manifested a hot girl summer from the very moment she touched down on the breathtaking beaches of Belize for her 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot earlier this year. The model and Miami-based professional DJ, who set the sound to the brand’s runway show at Miami Swim Week last year, made her rookie debut with photographer Derek Kettela in this year’s 60th anniversary magazine.
The 23-year-old content creator served major “it girl” vibes in a series of red hot looks. From strappy, sexy monokinis to fiery ruby bikinis and sleek, sophisticated one-pieces, the Ohio native really proved she can do it all.
“The legacy that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has made, obviously in the first 60 years, has been monumental in not just the industry and the world, but also to all the young girls looking up to all the models of all shapes, sizes, races, whatever it is,” Pohl said. “We are all beautiful [and deserve to be] confident in our own bodies. I feel like that is the best legacy you could ever leave.”
While her favorite look from her time on location might be a crochet dress over a barely-there triangle set that was iconically dubbed the “revenge look,” our current favorite happens to be this stunning number from Four Three Seven.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Rossa Paloma Top, $75 and Bottom, $75 (shop437.com)
This set features a classy, adjustable triangle top with cheeky tie-side bottoms. Both pieces feature the cutest gold O-ring hardware detail that glimmers perfectly under the summer sun. Twin with Xandra by shopping the links above, and check out more pieces at at shop437.com.