XANDRA Puts Her Spin on This Popular Summertime Trend While in Spain
XANDRA is the latest model to take on this popular summer trend, and she did so with her signature “Cool Girl” style.
The DJ star and two-time SI Swimsuit model is currently traveling in Spain, and she’s been delighting her fans by sharing snapshots of her many stunning swim and streetwear looks. She’s also been putting her own spin on several emerging trends from this summer—like her recent neon monokini moment—and needless to say, we’re obsessed with her take on the crochet trend.
For her latest look, the DJ walked the streets of Spain in a casual ensemble that was equal parts stylish and sensible, all while munching on a very tasty-looking sandwich. For her walk, XANDRA donned a pair of baggy low-rise pants in an off-white shade with vertical red stripes racing down the sides. In place of a belt, the model accessorized with a chain of puka shells for a sultry summertime touch.
XANDRA also sported a white string bikini top with a maroon crochet tube top layered over it. This addition not only added depth to the two otherwise simple staple pieces, but also texture. Gold hoop earrings, red sneakers, mismatched bracelets, a straw purse and Y2K-inspired sunglasses made for the perfect finishing touches.
The model wore her long blonde tresses parted down the center and clipped two strands of hair back off her face using brown mini barettes. For her makeup, XANDRA opted for an easy-to-wear daytime glam consisting of pink lips, natural eyebrows and a sheer coverage foundation that allowed her freckles to peek through.
But XANDRA didn’t stop there, sharing another outfit on Instagram shortly after posting her trendy streetwear ensemble. In the reel, the DJ wore a high-cut black monokini with daring cut-outs both in the front and on the sides, looking more than ready for a day spent relaxing by the pool.
Pairing the one-piece with a matching black maxi skirt, a silky headscarf and a Marc Jacobs handbag, the model did a sassy strut down an imaginary catwalk in the clip, modeling her gorgeous ensemble while a humorous viral sound played in the background.
And we weren’t the only ones applauding the SI Swimsuit model’s take on crochet and cut-outs! Plenty of her followers and famous friends were quick to hop in the comment sections of both posts to share some love:
“this fit is everything,” SI Swimsuit runway model Haley Cavinder wrote under her crochet look.
“Pants 🔥🔥🔥 >>>,” the official brand account for Free People added.
“Hot,” 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Olivia Dunne wrote beneath her monokini moment.
“this outfit—the face, the body, EVERYTHING. 😍,” a fan declared.