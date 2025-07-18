XANDRA’s Vintage-Inspired OOKIOH Bikini From Jamaica Is Peak Summer Fun
From DJing dream festivals to gracing the pages of SI Swimsuit, XANDRA is always serving looks. The 24-year-old is known just as much for her high-energy sets and rising music career as she is for her bold, head-turning fashion. And her 2025 photo shoot in Jamaica was no exception.
Among her many unforgettable ensembles—styled with a playful, colorful, Slim Aarons–inspired aesthetic—the Ohio native stunned in a retro blue bikini from OOKIOH that perfectly captured Barbie-meets-vintage-denim energy.
The Miami-based artist flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in the brand’s Hermosa Top ($65), a structured bandeau with overall-style metal closures, contrast white stitching and a straight neckline, paired with the Malibu Bottom ($60), a cheeky high-waisted style that resembles ’80s booty shorts—but with a beach-ready twist.
Both pieces are made from OOKIOH’s signature recycled polyamide blend, designed to be chlorine and UV resistant, with unbeatable shape retention and muscle control. Basically, these pieces are just as functional as they are fashionable.
In true XANDRA fashion, she made the look her own. With voluminous bombshell curls, radiant, fresh glam and a gorgeous sun-kissed tan, she exuded effortless confidence. The set’s vibrant blue hue popped beautifully against her glowing skin and the denim-style silhouettes added a fun, unexpected edge, perfect for summer days spent by the water or dancing on the sand.
Her story with SI Swimsuit is an extra special one. In 2023, she performed as the official DJ at SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway show. At the time, she couldn’t have guessed what was ahead.
“I cannot even put [my excitement] into words. I still don’t believe that it’s real, like it does not feel real,” XANDRA said in June 2023. “I’ve always looked up to Sports Illustrated my whole entire life... I just never thought I’d ever be in this position, especially DJing, doing the thing that I love the most. So I’m ecstatic.”
A year later, she made her rookie debut in Belize and returned for a stunning sophomore feature in the 2025 magazine, captured by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Over the past two years, XANDRA has released four singles, “Body Say,” “I Won’t Sleep,” “I’m Going Out,” and “Feel Good” and performed two cross-country solo tours—in addition to opening for some of the most talented DJs and securing coveted music festival stage spots.