XANDRA’s Vintage-Inspired OOKIOH Bikini From Jamaica Is Peak Summer Fun

The two-time SI Swimsuit model and DJ posed for Yu Tsai for the 2025 issue.

Ananya Panchal

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

From DJing dream festivals to gracing the pages of SI Swimsuit, XANDRA is always serving looks. The 24-year-old is known just as much for her high-energy sets and rising music career as she is for her bold, head-turning fashion. And her 2025 photo shoot in Jamaica was no exception.

Among her many unforgettable ensembles—styled with a playful, colorful, Slim Aarons–inspired aesthetic—the Ohio native stunned in a retro blue bikini from OOKIOH that perfectly captured Barbie-meets-vintage-denim energy.

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by OOKIOH. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The Miami-based artist flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in the brand’s Hermosa Top ($65), a structured bandeau with overall-style metal closures, contrast white stitching and a straight neckline, paired with the Malibu Bottom ($60), a cheeky high-waisted style that resembles ’80s booty shorts—but with a beach-ready twist.

Both pieces are made from OOKIOH’s signature recycled polyamide blend, designed to be chlorine and UV resistant, with unbeatable shape retention and muscle control. Basically, these pieces are just as functional as they are fashionable.

Shop more at ookioh.com and prepare to be the main character wherever you go.

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by OOKIOH. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In true XANDRA fashion, she made the look her own. With voluminous bombshell curls, radiant, fresh glam and a gorgeous sun-kissed tan, she exuded effortless confidence. The set’s vibrant blue hue popped beautifully against her glowing skin and the denim-style silhouettes added a fun, unexpected edge, perfect for summer days spent by the water or dancing on the sand.

Her story with SI Swimsuit is an extra special one. In 2023, she performed as the official DJ at SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week runway show. At the time, she couldn’t have guessed what was ahead.

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by OOKIOH. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“I cannot even put [my excitement] into words. I still don’t believe that it’s real, like it does not feel real,” XANDRA said in June 2023. “I’ve always looked up to Sports Illustrated my whole entire life... I just never thought I’d ever be in this position, especially DJing, doing the thing that I love the most. So I’m ecstatic.”

A year later, she made her rookie debut in Belize and returned for a stunning sophomore feature in the 2025 magazine, captured by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.

Over the past two years, XANDRA has released four singles, “Body Say,” “I Won’t Sleep,” “I’m Going Out,” and “Feel Good” and performed two cross-country solo tours—in addition to opening for some of the most talented DJs and securing coveted music festival stage spots.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

