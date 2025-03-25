Your Ultimate Coachella Packing Guide—From Swimwear to Sunscreen to Shades
Heading to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year? Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-timer ready to dance under the desert sun, packing the right essentials is key to making the most of your weekend. Between the scorching heat, epic pool parties and endless photo ops, you'll want to be prepared—and look fabulous while you’re at it.
Think breezy swimwear for midday dips, statement sunnies to shield your eyes in style and SPF to keep your glow safe from the desert rays. Don’t forget bold accessories, comfy shoes for dancing and that one standout look (or two, or three) that’s guaranteed to turn heads at sunset and light up your IG feed.
From chic cover-ups to must-have beauty products, we’ve rounded up everything you need to stay cool, comfortable and camera-ready all weekend long. So grab your glitter, pack your fringe and get ready to slay the desert like a festival queen.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Bru Eyewear Cannon Honey, $130 (brueyewear.com)
These sporty, sleek sunglasses are designed to make a statement while remaining versatile enough to elevate any outfit.
Paige Cadee Bermuda Short, $199 (paige.com)
Embrace cool-girl vibes this summer with the Cadee high-rise relaxed Bermuda shorts, crafted in PAIGE VINTAGE denim for a dark wash, contrast stitching and a perfectly broken-in feel from the first wear.
Black/Purple Los Angeles Lakers Hardwood Classics Vintage Pullover, $100 (mitchellandness.com)
Jerseys are a Coachella must-have, and Mitchell & Ness has all the styles you need to channel ultimate IT-girl energy. When the desert sun sets and the breeze picks up, toss this over your mini skirt and tank for the ultimate street style moment.
Bydee Copacabana Waist Chain in Indian Agate, $159.00 (us.bydeeaus.com)
This waist chain, featuring Indian Agate natural stone, can be styled on the waist or low on the hips for a versatile, boho-chic touch. It also has a matching necklace ($149) and earrings ($89).
Mirchi by Kim Phool Tank, $70 (mirchibykim.com)
Small brand Mirchi by Kim creates unique, eye-catching tank tops, and this beautiful beaded floral design guarantees a one-of-a-kind look. Pair it with baggy camo pants or fitted low-rise Y2K-inspired bootcut jeans for a cool, standout outfit.
Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30, $22 (vacation.com)
This “lighter-than-air” SPF 30 sunscreen dispenses fun, star-shaped foam from a whipped cream-like canister, hydrates skin and absorbs quickly on all tones. It’s water-resistant, reef-safe, vegan and allergy-tested.
Courant Catch:1 Portable Charger, $80 (revolve.com)
A portable charger is a festival essential, and this one combines style and function.
Wolfe Bay Blue crochet bottle beaded shorts, $51 (wolfebay.co.uk)
These bright blue micro crochet shorts are the perfect mix of barely-there coverage and breezy cool, offering a playful way to show some skin while beating the heat. Pair them with a neon bikini top or an oversized mesh jersey for the ultimate festival vibe.
For Love and Lemons Tulip Grid Rhinestone Skirt, $260.99 (forloveandlemons.com)
This rhinestone skirt is the ultimate festival showstopper. Adorned with diamond grids and tulip-shaped crystals, the dazzling piece catches the light as you dance. Pair it with the matching Tulip Grid Bralette, $127.99 for a bold, head-turning look.
Baobab Badia Necklace, $85 (baobabstore.com)
For a bold touch, this chunky statement necklace with large, one-of-a-kind irregular beads is perfect for elevating a minimalist outfit.
Alohas Tb.490 Rife Sea Pink Leather Sneakers, $170 (alohas.com)
Sneakers are a festival essential — they’ll keep you comfortable for hours while adding a cool, laid-back edge to your look. The Tb.490 sneaker in sea pink suede with bold red trims is a stunning choice, but the show also comes in a variety of colorways to match any vibe.
Fazit Gold Glitter Freckles Makeup Patches, $15.99 (fazitbeauty.com)
Fazit’s Stardust Speckle patches will make you the shining star of your friend group, with everyone eager to sparkle like you. Even Taylor Swift embraced this dazzling trend, wearing the temporary tattoos to a Kansas City Chiefs game in October 2024.