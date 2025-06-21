This Fiery Red Frankies Bikinis Set Anna Hall Wore Is the Ultimate Power Statement
Anna Hall brought the heat and her signature strength to the shores of Boca Raton, Fla., in a fiery red swim look that’s bold, confident and made for movement.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Olympic heptathlete and SI Swimsuit 2025 model stunned in Frankies Bikinis’ Lumia Triangle Top ($75) and Tia String Bottom ($80), a minimal yet statement-making set in the brand’s new “True Red” shade.
The standout look, photographed by Ben Horton, featured a skimpy triangle top with a barely-there fit and over-the-shoulder adjustable straps. Designed in Frankies’s signature SoftSwim fabric, the piece delivered maximum comfort and that perfect second-skin feel. Gold hardware and clean seams elevated the classic silhouette, making it a versatile must-have for your summer wardrobe.
The equally sultry matching bottoms, featuring a low-rise front, adjustable side ties and a cheeky ruched silhouette, offered a flattering fit from every angle. Together, the vibrant ruby set popped against Hall’s golden glow and athletic frame, showcasing the strength and beauty that have made her one of the most exciting women in sports, and now, in modeling.
The SI Swimsuit styled team aimed for each athlete’s gallery to highlight their powerful figures, choosing pieces that celebrated the dynamic strength of the women wearing them. Fashion editors Liz Wentworth and Margot Zamet paired the bikini with a cute long-sleeve micro bra top ($95) from Gil Rodiguez.
Fresh off her Olympic debut in Paris, the 24-year-old is already one of the top heptathletes in the world, known for her mental resilience and physical grit. Hall is the second-highest scoring American in history in the event, a two-time world medalist and NCAA champion and one of track and field’s fastest-rising stars.
She hopes young women are inspired by her SI Swim images, and feel ready to reach for moon.
“Being strong is powerful and I hope that [women] kind of like see me through them,” Hall shared. “One thing I always hope to do, whether in sports [or] pictures, is I just hope that I radiate through whatever is being put out, so I hope they see me.”
Hall joined fellow standout athletes like Cameron Brink, Suni Lee and Nelly Korda in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports,” editor in chief MJ Day said. “They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders.”